Teyana Taylor Is Aging Like Fine Wine — And She Knows It

The multi-hyphenate talent shares her beauty secrets, including the injectable she swears by.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022 @ 10:48AM
Teyana Taylor x XEOMIN interview
Photo:

Merz Aesthetics Â®/Jeremy Cowart

Coming off her final tour, Teyana Taylor shows up on Zoom looking fresh-faced, relaxed, and confident as hell. And why wouldn't she? At just 31 years-old, the multi-hyphenate talent has accomplished more than most could even dream of. Namely, being an award-winning singer, celebrated choreographer, actress, mother, wife, and winner the most recent season of "The Masked Singer."

But you'd never know how booked and busy Taylor is by simply by looking her — on camera, she looks rested, youthful, and unbothered. However, that doesn't mean she's opposed to aging — she actually embraces it.

"I'm starting to grow into everything that was destined for me," she tells InStyle. "I feel like I'm aging like fine wine."

We're on Zoom to talk about her partnership with XEOMIN, a neurotoxin injection used to reduce the appearance of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows. Taylor lists a number of reasons she loves the brand, namely that it doesn't have a long list of ingredients.

"I'm such a less is more kind of girl with everything in life, so to work with a company that don't have a whole bunch of shit going on with it, I'm here for it," she explains, adding that she loves the results.

teyana taylor xeomin interview instyle 2022

Merz Aesthetics Â®/Jeremy Cowart

She tells us she gets XEOMIN injected into her elevens, which she jokingly calls her Chicago Bulls logo. "I used to make these faces — and I have strong features — I would literally turn into a bull," she laughs, adding that the basketball team is amongst her favorites. "So just fixing that little area for me is what it was."

Her less-is-more beauty approach expands into more than just her injections routine. When it comes time to apply product, she sticks to simply using a moisturizer and then a scrub a few times a week. "Being a mom and having two kids, I don't really have enough time to get into a lot of the things that I used to get into," Taylor says. Plus, she says that simplifying her routine has actually made her skin better.

However, she does attribute her youthful appearance to consistent workouts (up to 12 hours a day when she's on tour!), the power of prayer, and meditation, too.

"I feel like that brings great skin, great vibes," she says. "And I've got my XEOMIN so I'm all set — that was the icing on the cake."

Related Articles
Jade Stone
Can Gua Sha Replace Your Regular Injectables?
Adele Performing Black Halter Dress
Adele Loves Online Shopping and Drinking Wine, Just Like All of Us
Neutrogena Retinol Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Say They Get Compliments “All the Time” Thanks to This $37 Serum and Cream Combo
Filler
Botox vs. Fillers: Which Injectable Is Right for You?
Jennifer Lopez smiling with her hair pulled back and wearing a diamond necklace
16 Celebrities Share Their Anti-Aging Secrets
What's the Difference Between a Lip Flip and Lip Filler?
Lip Flips and Filler Can Give You a Poutier Look, But Which One Is Right For You?
Taylor Hill Ilia Super Serum
Hollywood Is Obsessed With This Tinted SPF That Shoppers Compare to an IRL Instagram Filter
Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts
38 Anti-Aging Skincare Gifts for Every Person on Your Nice List
Paris Jackson x KVD Beauty
Paris Jackson on Her Upcoming Tour, the Grunge Aesthetic, and Her Favorite Lipstick
Close up photo of a model with under eye masks on.
5 Tips to Treat Under-Eye Wrinkles, According to Skincare Experts
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Person pointing to wrinkles on forehead
How To Get Rid of Those Deep Forehead Wrinkles Once and for All
Mom Favorite Serum Exclusive Discount
My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers 
Card Placeholder Image
How to Tell If Your Skin Is Actually Dry — Or Just Dehydrated
A person's face profile, neck and bare shoulders
How to Get Rid of Neck Lines, According to Dermatologists
Neck Skin Routine
Everything You Need to Know About How to Tighten Neck Skin