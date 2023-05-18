The Sporty Dad Sandal Brand Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly Wear Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

Footwear trends will come and go, but dad shoes are forever. The polarizing “dad aesthetic” is classic, comfortable, and frankly, a little ugly, all of which only add to its coveted charm. Think: chunky white New Balances and trail-ready Salomons. Don’t be fooled though, the style is certainly not limited to sneakers — Gigi Hadid and Minka Kelly recently proved there’s another dad silhouette we’re going to be seeing everywhere this summer. Enter: Teva sandals. If you’ve been to summer camp, you’re no stranger to the comfort and durability of the shoes, but now the sandals are quickly rising in popularity among trendsetters — and you can get the Original Universal Sandal for its lowest price in the past 30 days at Amazon.

While Tevas are currently having a major moment, they’ve been around since the ‘80s — a testament to timeless and functional style. The iconic shoes are built with adjustable ankle and toe straps to help you find your perfect fit; plus, they have an ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) midsole with extra support for all-day wear. And, the sandals’ rubber outsole provides traction and durability for whatever adventures your summer may bring. The shoes are available in 45 colorways on Amazon, with prices starting at low as just $33.

With a near-perfect overall rating, Tevas are clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One customer wore the shoes for 10 hours straight, calling them the “perfect summer sandals,” thanks to their “cushy footbed” which “feels amazing.” A different reviewer said the shoes are “the most comfortable things to walk for hours in,” adding that they get “so many compliments” on the unique style. And, another person said they wore the sandals on vacation and walked for “12 hours with no pain or discomfort” and no blisters, either. One person even “trekked through the jungle, up pyramids, [and] through the ocean and sand,” in the durable shoes, and after a quick rinse, the sandals were “ready to go the next day.”

Not only are they super functional, but they’re stylish, too. A shopper said the shoes “match with everything,” while another added they can easily be “dressed up or down.” Style Tevas with shorts and a comfy tee like Gigi Hadid, or pair them with trousers like Minka Kelly for a more elevated look. The sandals can even be worn with your go-to sundress this spring and summer. Regardless of how you style them, they’re sure to become a mainstay in your warm-weather shoe rotation.

Be sure to snag the Teva Original Universal Sandal while it’s on sale at Amazon with prices starting at low as just $33.