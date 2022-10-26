Tessa Thompson Wore a Latex Bra Under Her Power Suit for a Sexy Spin on a Classic Silhouette

Whether she’s adding tulle to an already unusual LBD or pairing the most colorful set with bizarre toe shoes, Tessa Thompson knows a thing or two about spicing up a wardrobe. Her latest elevated basic? None other than the classic pantsuit, which she layered over the tiniest bra top for a look that could take her from day to night (and everywhere between).

On Tuesday, the actress was spotted in the sexy take on menswear while attending the Neiman Marcus Gifts Reveal in Los Angeles. Taking full advantage of the slouchy silhouettes we can’t stop seeing, Thompson sported a black oversized pantsuit consisting of a double-breasted jacket and matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants. A strappy black latex bra (which served as Tessa’s top) expertly balanced out the otherwise baggy ensemble, and she accessorized with a smattering of gold jewelry, a glitzy silver handbag, and sky-high black platform heels.

The Thor: Love and Thunder star’s glam was equally as stunning for the occasion, consisting of a bronzy makeup look and half-up half-down hairstyle complete with face-framing pin curls.

Thompson not only attended Tuesday’s event, but she also served as the host of the department store’s holiday season kick-off. Aside from unveiling its 2022 holiday campaign, Neiman Marcus spotlighted eight fantasy gifts that contribute to the luxury retailer’s winter campaign, including Cartier tiaras, Barbiecore SUVs, and a chance to shoot hoops with players from the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It is very fun to get into the festive spirit,” she told Women’s Wear Daily, adding that of the eight gifts, she’d gravitate towards a Hestan Napa Valley luxury weekend. “I like the fantasy gifts that are the ones that are about experience.”