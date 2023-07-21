Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps

On a recent vacation, something dawned on me as I was scrambling into a tiny bikini, with minutes to spare before I was to meet friends at the beach: I was woefully unshaven, and my supplies were 10,000 miles away, forgotten in my shower. In a haste, I swiped the cheap plastic razor from the hotel shaving kit, and raked it across un-soaped underarms and a desert-dry, unexfoliated bikini line — all the while praying I’d avoid the inevitable consequences.

Hours later, my underarms felt raw and angry, and red bumps bloomed along my bikini line. Luckily, I’d brought a sarong in anticipation, However, had I packed the Tend Skin Ingrown Hair Solution, the sarong may not have been necessary — furthermore, I could have avoided the ingrown hairs that ensued days later.

Amazon

The Tend Skin Solution is a watery toner that treats razor burn, bikini bumps, and ingrown hairs by gently exfoliating and soothing the skin. Per the brand, it also reduces skin redness associated with waxing and laser hair removal. The toner is versatile and treats issues related to all hair removal methods, including shaving, waxing, and electrolysis. Moreover, it can be used virtually anywhere, including the underarms, legs, and bikini line; it also functions as a facial toner, per the brand, which cites a glow-inducing “micro-peel” effect.

Not to mention, 37,000 shoppershave given it a five-star rating at Amazon. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s also Amazon’s number one best-seller in the aftershave category. Anecdotally, Tend’s toner is a beauty industry classic; colleagues have buzzed about the stuff for as long as I’ve been in the biz. If you, like I, want to get your hands on this skin-saving solution, here’s your sign: For a limited time, Tend Skin Solution is on sale in the 8-ounce size at Amazon. (You can also grab it in a smaller 4-ounce bottle for $19.)

Key ingredients include salicylic acid, a chemical exfoliator, which works to clear pores and prevent ingrown hairs. As dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle, “Razor bumps are caused by an inflammatory reaction when terminal (thick, dark, mature) hairs that have previously been shaved try to re-emerge from the skin but become trapped.” Chemical exfoliation can help free the hair by clearing pore-clogging debris. Glycerin, a moisturizing humectant, is also featured in the formula, where it works to hydrate and soothe irritated skin. To use, simply dampen a cotton ball with product and swipe along the area you want to treat. Per the instructions, it’s ideal for post hair removal use; that said, it’s also excellent to use pre-wax to prevent future issues.

Shoppers say the solution can have a slight tingling feel on the skin. That said, it’s totally tolerable for sensitive skin types and ideal delicate areas. In fact, InStyle crowned Tend Skin’s toner the best ingrown hair serum for bikini lines, thanks in part to its gentle, sensitive skin-friendly formula.

In fact, many reviewers who suffer from chronic folliculitis say that the toner is the only product that treats ingrown hairs. One shopper called it “a miracle must-have,” noting that it “reduces redness, prevents ingrown hairs, and leaves skin much smoother.” Another shopper, who recommends the product for “sensitive skin” and people who are prone to post-shave breakouts, also agreed that it significantly reduces irritation.

For a highly effective, multi-use toner that treats — and prevents — skin woes associated with all forms of hair removal shop the Tend Ingrown Solution while it’s on sale at Amazon. Bikini season is still very much in session, after all.

