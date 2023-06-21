Amazon Shoppers "Feel So Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit That's on Sale for Just $12

That’s 67 percent off its original price.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on June 21, 2023

Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit on Sale on Amazon
Amazon / InStyle.

If you like to spend your summer weekends at the beach or by the pool, you’ll need a few cute and comfortable swimsuits that make you feel good. Whether that’s a high-waisted bikini, a ruched one-piece, or a stylish tankini, it’s important to find swimwear you enjoy wearing out and about. For more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers, the Tempt Me plunging one-piece is that confidence-boosting suit — and it’s on sale for just $12 ahead of Prime Day. 

Available in a whopping 45 colors and patterns, the swimsuit has a deep V-neckline with mesh trim, along with cross-back straps and additional mesh details around the waist. It also has pads in the bust for extra support and medium-coverage bottoms. Most versions of the suit are available in sizes XS through XXL, while a few come in extended sizes, including XXS and 18-plus through 24-plus. 

The nice thing about this one-piece is that you can wear it with both cover-ups and shorts. If you’re a beach dress kind of person, throw a crochet mini over the swimsuit and finish off the look with flat sandals and a sun hat. For a more casual look, style the swimsuit with a pair of denim cutoffs, your favorite flip-flops, and a carry-all tote bag. 

If you’re curious about the fit and feel of this one-piece, look no further than its reviews section. One shopper said it “fits like a glove,” and they can “swim and hang on the beach without readjusting [the swimsuit] every five minutes.” Another reviewer said the suit’s design is “super flattering,” and they feel “very comfortable and confident wearing it.” Plus, a third person said the swimsuit makes them “feel so sexy” without being so revealing that they would “hesitate to wear it to the neighborhood pool.”

Many other shoppers commented on the amount of support the swimsuit provides, both in the front and back. As one reviewer simply put it, the “chest is supportive and there’s enough coverage on the butt.” Another person, who wears a size 40DDD bra and ordered the suit in a size XL, confirmed the one piece’s “thick straps hold up the ladies.” A third reviewer even said the swimsuit makes their “bust look amazing, all while supporting and making them look perky” — who wouldn’t want that? 

Don’t let an ill-fitting swimsuit prevent you from spending time in the sun this summer; instead, treat yourself to a suit that makes you feel great, like the Tempt Me plunging one-piece for $12 at Amazon. 

