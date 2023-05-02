66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

While it may feel like temperatures just started to rise, swimsuit season will be here before we know it. As we anticipate summertime, it’s never too early to start planning your poolside looks, and Amazon makes things pretty easy. With thousands of bathing suits to sift through, the retailer has everything you could want, from cheeky bikinis to full-coverage one-pieces. If your preference falls somewhere in-between, you’ll love the best-selling Tempt Me cutout swimsuit, which is the perfect marriage of styles — and it’s just $34.

The shopper-loved one-piece provides support and security, while giving the flattering illusion of a high-waisted two-piece thanks to its cutout detail under the bust. It’s made from a soft and stretchy nylon blend, and it has a ruched bodice for added comfort and coverage. Plus, the suit has a stylish tie at the chest and an adjustable halter strap that’s easily removable, too (goodbye, tanlines!). The Tempt Me style is available in sizes XXS through 24-plus, and it’s sold in 43 colorways, including neutral tones, bright neons, and a wide range of beach-ready patterns.

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Amazon customers are clearly fans of the swimsuit, as over 4,300 of them have given the style a perfect rating, earning it a spot on the retailer’s best-selling one-pieces chart. One shopper called it the “most flattering swimsuit [they’ve] ever purchased,” while another added they were “absolutely shocked” by the suit’s well-fitting and “comfortable” design. A different reviewer who wears a 38D cup size said the style provides “great coverage” and support without “looking frumpy.” And, another person who typically “hates swimsuit shopping” added that they don’t have to sacrifice their comfort and needs in the “very flattering” style.

Shoppers of all ages and stages of life swear by the best-selling swimsuit. One reviewer who’s four months postpartum said the one-piece is “a confidence booster,” and a different shopper confirmed, saying they’re “the most confident [they’ve] felt in years,” thanks to the bathing suit. Plus, a 66-year-old reviewer said the suit “inspired” them to spend time at the pool “all summer long” because they felt “so comfortable” wearing the one-piece.

Be sure to snag the Tempt Me cutout swimsuit at Amazon $34, and browse through more versions of the best-seller, below.

