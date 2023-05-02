66-Year-Old Shoppers Feel “So Comfortable” in This $34, Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit

It's ultra-flattering and comes in 43 colors.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 @ 06:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Swimsuit
Photo:

Amazon

While it may feel like temperatures just started to rise, swimsuit season will be here before we know it. As we anticipate summertime, it’s never too early to start planning your poolside looks, and Amazon makes things pretty easy. With thousands of bathing suits to sift through, the retailer has everything you could want, from cheeky bikinis to full-coverage one-pieces. If your preference falls somewhere in-between, you’ll love the best-selling Tempt Me cutout swimsuit, which is the perfect marriage of styles — and it’s just $34. 

The shopper-loved one-piece provides support and security, while giving the flattering illusion of a high-waisted two-piece thanks to its cutout detail under the bust. It’s made from a soft and stretchy nylon blend, and it has a ruched bodice for added comfort and coverage. Plus, the suit has a stylish tie at the chest and an adjustable halter strap that’s easily removable, too (goodbye, tanlines!). The Tempt Me style is available in sizes XXS through 24-plus, and it’s sold in 43 colorways, including neutral tones, bright neons, and a wide range of beach-ready patterns. 

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Amazon customers are clearly fans of the swimsuit, as over 4,300 of them have given the style a perfect rating, earning it a spot on the retailer’s best-selling one-pieces chart. One shopper called it the “most flattering swimsuit [they’ve] ever purchased,” while another added they were “absolutely shocked” by the suit’s well-fitting and “comfortable” design. A different reviewer who wears a 38D cup size said the style provides “great coverage” and support without “looking frumpy.” And, another person who typically “hates swimsuit shopping” added that they don’t have to sacrifice their comfort and needs in the “very flattering” style. 

Shoppers of all ages and stages of life swear by the best-selling swimsuit. One reviewer who’s four months postpartum said the one-piece is “a confidence booster,” and a different shopper confirmed, saying they’re “the most confident [they’ve] felt in years,” thanks to the bathing suit. Plus, a 66-year-old reviewer said the suit “inspired” them to spend time at the pool “all summer long” because they felt “so comfortable” wearing the one-piece. 

Be sure to snag the Tempt Me cutout swimsuit at Amazon $34, and browse through more versions of the best-seller, below. 

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Tempt Me Cutout One Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Met Gala Pearls
This Dainty “Grandma” Trend Was All Over the 2023 Met Gala Carpet — and It’ll Be Everywhere This Season
Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2023 Hair
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren
The Anti-Aging Moisturizer Jane Fonda Called One of Her “Favorites” Is Just $19 Right Now
Related Articles
Anne Hathaway Met Gala 2023 Hair
Anne Hathaway’s Stylist Used This $17 Volumizing Spray to Create the Actress’ Sky-High Met Gala Hair
Amazon new fashion
Out of 5,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
Shoppers Can Stand, Walk, and Dance in These Best-Selling Heeled Sandals for "12 Hours Straight" Without Pain
Wedding Guests Say They Comfortably Wear These $36 Amazon Block Heels for “12 Hours Straight”
Helen Mirren L'oreal Concealer
Helen Mirren Uses the Drugstore Concealer That Shoppers Call "Excellent for Mature Skin" — and It's $9 Now
Karl Lagerfeld collection launch
This Iconic Designer's Namesake Brand Just Launched a New, Budget-Friendly Collection at Amazon
Spanx White Pants Launch
Spanx Just Expanded Its Game-Changing White Pants Collection With a Wide-Leg Pair That’s Completely Opaque
Amazon Biker Shorts
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I’m Buying These Now-$15 Biker Shorts in Bulk for Summer
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
Shoppers Call This $8 Strengthening Cream “Magic in a Jar” for Healing Weak, Brittle, and Cracked Nails
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore My Go-To Two-Piece Spring Outfit Formula, and I Found Similar Sets Under $100 on Amazon
Zoe Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz’s Bling Bra Top Made Me Rethink Underwear-as-Outerwear
Amazonâs Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Amazon’s Hidden Designer Storefront Is Filled With Premium Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off Right Now
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 7 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Neon Swimwear Trend
This Divisive Swimwear Trend Is Taking Over Hollywood — and It’s Proof Highlighter Fashion Is Here to Stay
The Drop Women's Valerie Cutaway-Neck Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Perfect Tank for Layering,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Kate Spade Handbags
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I’m Wearing These 5 Under-$100 Kate Spade Handbags All Spring Long