Sneak Behind the Scenes with Rachel Platten at the Teen Choice Awards

Rachel Platten's “Fight Song” has become somewhat of a summer anthem here at InStyle HQ, so we were pretty excited when we heard that the singer-songwriter would be performing it at the Teen Choice Awards. And the live rendition was everything we hoped it would be: With a slideshow of images running behind her featuring women battling various issues, from cystic fibrosis to sex trafficking, Platten sang—and fist-pumped—to her heart's content, in an epic display of girl power (all with a sprained ankle, we might add). Before she even took the stage, she brought us exclusively behind the scenes as she prepped for the big night at the Galen Center in L.A. Scroll down to read her diary.

"Starting the day off with some tea while my makeup artist, Heather Currie, preps my skin."

"My manicurist, Tracy Clemens, started off using Red Carpet Manicure nail polish in White Hot ($10; redcarpetmanicure.com) for the base coat. Then she layered A-List Only ($8; redcarpetmanicure.com) as a gold top coat. I'm totally digging it!"

"So many shoe options! Which to choose?"

"Last-minute touch-ups before I head off."

"One final addition: my stylist, Jasmine Caccamo, writing '#FightSong.' It's all about the little details!"

"All ready for blue carpet and determined to pose without the crutches. LET'S DO THIS!"

"This sprain won't slow me down."

"Oh, just hanging with Flo Rida. He's so sparkly."

Fear of missing out? Watch Platten's performance below.

