We're Calling It: Teddy Bags Are About to Be Everywhere Again This Season

Style choices that signal autumn’s arrival typically include oversized sweaters, knee-high leather boots, and deep, rich colors like maroon, emerald, and cognac. In 2022, we’re adding one more thing to that list: teddy bags.

These fuzzy, fluffy, and sometimes faux fur bags were big last fall, and we’re seeing them trend again this year — thanks to designers like Fendi and Stella McCartney. While classic leather totes and simple crossbody bags will never go out of style, the teddy bag is the perfect alternative to spruce up your wardrobe this season. It’s fun, it’s cozy, and it adds contrast and texture to fall looks. Want a bit of luxe with your standard jeans and a turtleneck combo? Feel like your outfit says 2016 more than 2022? In need of a new going-out purse? Grab a teddy bag.

As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, you’re going to see more and more of these statement-making bags IRL and on your Instagram feed. While you can certainly shell out the big bucks for a designer teddy bag, there’s another more wallet-friendly option: Target. The fan-favorite retailer has a selection for you to choose from — and most of them are under $40. From a fuzzy mini-sized crossbody to a bright pink corduroy style, here are our favorite teddy bags from Target to carry this season.

Every cool-weather closet needs a brown bag; it looks great with denim-on-denim, pops of plaid, and luxurious cashmere. This mini crossbody is an on-the-go version with a fleece-like exterior and adjustable strap. The gold-tone accessories elevate the overall look and feel of the teddy bag, and there are credit card pockets inside (as well as slip and black pockets) to hold all of your essentials.

You’re probably familiar with faux-fur fleece jackets and pullovers, but what about a carryall tote? This fluffy version from Target’s Universal Thread line might be on trend, but it’s also highly functional. A zip pocket and accessories pocket can be found inside the bag, and there are slip and front pockets on the exterior. Plus, the magnetic closure keeps your belongings secure as you check off your to-dos and bucket list items this fall.

If you can’t decide between a shoulder or a crossbody teddy bag, this is the one for you. The bag’s curved silhouette mirrors that of a typical shoulder bag (think Gucci or Saint Laurent), but the extendable strap can also be worn across the body. Due to its soft-side structure, it’s ideal for travel; if you’re not wearing it, you can easily and safely pack it in a suitcase or duffel bag.

For anyone wary of the fluffy bag trend, this buckle-flap-meets-teddy-bag is an excellent entry point. The structure and shape of the bag are pretty standard for a crossbody, and the brown and white combination of materials is basically a neutral.

If you’re going to carry a teddy bag, you may as well have some fun with it, right? This hot pink number is a grab-and-go style that ups the ante on just about every ‘fit you wear it with. Pair it with a bright yellow or marigold coat for an eye-catching ensemble, or layer it over a white button-down and jeans if you want to make it pop. And the best part? It’s only $12, making it the teddy bag steal of the season.

