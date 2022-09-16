This High-Quality Cowboy Boots Brand Is So Comfy and Stylish, I Own Multiple Pairs

Cowboy boots are back in a big way — at least according to Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajakowski, and Dua Lipa, who have all been spotted wearing the western-inspired footwear with everything from silk skirts to denim in recent weeks. Aside from being incredibly versatile, cowboy boots are warm, comfortable, and actually relatively affordable thanks to one of my favorite boot brands, Tecovas.

If you’ve ever tried to buy an authentic pair of cowboy boots, you know the struggle is real. Most handmade-to-last-a-lifetime leather boots cost a fortune and are only sold in specialty stores, which aren’t always easy to come by unless you live in a Western town. On the flip side, inexpensive cowboy boots are machine-made out of cheap or faux leather, might last a season, and look, well, cheap.

That’s why Texas-native Paul Hedrick took it upon himself to create quality-crafted cowboy boots at a more affordable price point. He launched Tecovas in 2015 in Austin, Texas (the hub of Western chic) and the direct-to-consumer brand was quickly embraced. Sometime last year, Tecovas started popping up on my Instagram feed, and I was intrigued. The boots, available in a handful of styles and colors for both men and women, looked really expensive and high-end with most styles reasonably priced in the $250–$300 price range.

After reading up on the brand and their no-risk return policy (free shipping and free returns and exchanges) I took the Insta-shopping plunge and ordered the Annie, a tall, leather boot available in several colors, including black, tan, red, white, and a newly-launched teal.

I knew they were a great purchase as soon as I removed them from the box. They’re made out of really luxe, thick leather, which is obvious the second you take them out of the box and inhale that real-leather smell. The tall Annie feels heavy and substantial, like a cowboy boot should, and features a heavy, durable sole. TBH, if I picked up a pair without looking at a label or price tag, I would assume the Annie cost upwards of $1,000, similar to a pair of Golden Goose cowboy boots. I was also surprised by how comfortable they are. (I did experience a little chafing on my calf while breaking them in, so I suggest wearing a thicker sock or pants.) However, there was zero pain in my feet nor any blistering.

Recently, I added two more pairs to my collection, including the Casey, a $285 bovine and lizard leather bootie, and the Lucy, a water-resistant suede bootie that also comes in fun shades like light blue and clay, for $235.

My Tecovas also go with almost everything in my closet. As all the fashion influencers rocking the trend have demonstrated, cowboy boots can work with pretty much anything, including jeans, slip dresses, skirts, and leggings. In fact, I get tons of compliments every time I wear them, because they take a semi-average look and give it an edge. Bottom line: You will find me rocking my Tecovas boots and booties all fall and winter long… and possibly, for life.

