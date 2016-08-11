Tech, Yeah! This New Site Is Like Yelp for Fashion Brands

Ever place a major order from an e-comerce site with deals that seems too good to be true, only to find that the pieces are ill-fitting, poorly made, or not quite the color they appeared to be online once they arrrive at your door? We've been there too, which is why we're loving the new website ShopVenture. ShopVenture basically does for shoppers what Yelp does for foodies. You can search for an e-commerce site and pull up customer reviews to find out how well they rate on shipping, customer service, quality, and deals, then read through comments from other shoppers about their experiences.

ShopVenture was founded by entrepreneurs Julie dePontbriand and Min Yong with the goal of helping women and men smartly navigate the e-commerce realm with a focus on small venders, international sites, and lesser-known designers. Yong got the genius idea after a particularly bad experience ordering bridesmaids dresses from an unknown online retailer. When her dresses arrived looking significantly different from how they were advertised on the designer's site, she sought an objective platform to share her feedback with other women and discovered that nothing of the sort existed. Hence, ShopVenture was born.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Instagram's New Stories Feature

In addition to reading reviews and checking the reliability of online shops before making a purchase, ShopVenture offers users exclusive discount codes from its retail partners and blog aimed at helping shoppers discover new brands and get insider tips on trends. So before you add all those shoppable Pins from your Pinterest boards to your virtual cart, do a fact check on the retailers—it might just save you from having to do an annoying (or worse, impossible) return later.