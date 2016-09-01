These 3 Apps Will Help You Score Last-Minute Labor Day Plans

The end of summer doesn't have to signal the end of weekend getaways and super-fun last-minute plans. Before you hang up your beach towels and demote your flip-flops to the back of the closet after Labor Day, be sure to squeeze every ounce of fun out of the season's last long weekend. We rounded up the best downloads to help you plan a quick trip, score tickets to a buzzworthy show, or nab a hard-to-get reservation. Read on, then let your smartphone do the rest.

Hotel Tonight

Not only is the the Hotel Tonight app a seamless way to search by city and book same-week travel deals, but it also offers a new in-app concierge feature that lets user ask questions and get recommendations from travel pros. Once you've arrived at your destination, the chat feature allows you to ask the concierge for anything from a toothbrush to a dinner reservation.

Velocity

If you're in London, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or Miami, this app lets you browse some of the most-talked-about restaurants in the city and snap up a last-minute reservation. You can even pay the bill via the app or conveniently split the check if you're dining with friends. Roku, here we come.

Atom Tickets

Whether you're after a rainy day backup plan or simply a relaxing night in the air conditioning, Atom makes it easier-than-ever to buy movie tickets. Skip the lines at the theater by purchasing your tickets and concession stand snacks via the app so that you don't even have to reach for your wallet once you get to the theater. Just swing by the snack stand, grab your king-sized KitKat, and enjoy the show.