TBT: Rachel McAdams and Michael Sheen Never Spent More Than Three Weeks Apart as a Couple

Who: Oscar-nominated actress Rachel McAdams, 44, and Emmy-nominated British actor Michael Sheen, 54.

How They Met: In the most romantic of places, Rachel and Michael met on the set of Midnight in Paris while filming in the French capital in 2010. However, they both insisted that they didn’t start dating until after the movie wrapped — despite there being photos out there of them looking very much like a couple.

"I will be forever grateful that [Paris] was where I met Rachel," Sheen told E! News at the film’s Los Angeles premiere in May 2011. Clearing up the common misconception about their courtship, he continued, "Nothing happened while we were filming. It was a lot later on after that." Michael also told Us Weekly about their time together off camera. “We spent our nights really laughing and walking around Paris — Notre Dame is my favorite spot — and having great meals,” he gushed. “It was a great way to get to know anyone.”

Getty Images

A year later, Rachel also reiterated that the two kept it strictly professional up until the cameras stopped rolling. “Michael and I didn't get together while we were filming Midnight in Paris, which I feel strongly about not doing when I'm working. We became quite good friends, which I think is a great way to start," she told Stella magazine.

And if there was something going on behind the scenes, their co-star Mimi Kennedy said they did a good job at hiding it. "We would talk about men and marriage and children and all kinds of things like that," Kennedy said about her friendship with McAdams. "I had no idea that she and Michael were interested in each other."

Rachel and Michael finally went public with their relationship at Cannes Film Festival in 2011 and would date for two more years.

Why We Loved Them: Despite being successful actors with super hectic schedules, Rachel and Michael were committed to making their relationship work, which meant spending as much time together as possible.

In her interview with Stella magazine, Rachel revealed that she and Michael made sure they never spent more than three weeks apart — no matter how busy they were. “Michael and I never spend more than three weeks apart — we rack up a lot of air miles — but you have to be quite adaptable in this business whether you are in a relationship or not," she said. "Trying to establish roots somewhere is a bit of a joke."

When They Peaked: After nearly a year of dating rumors, Rachel and Michael finally confirmed they were a couple on the red carpet at Cannes in 2011. Rachel wore a sheer tulle dress with red lace detailing, while Michael kept it classic in a black tux.

Getty Images

The Breakup: In February 2013, McAdams and Sheen called it quits on their two-year relationship. Neither commented on the breakup, but they reportedly decided to go their separate ways because they weren’t on the same page about their future as a couple.

“Rachel wants to settle down and is dreaming of having a family. Michael always seemed content with their relationship. Since he already has a daughter, he feels no need to have more children,” a source told People at the time. “He wants to focus on his career.”

Where They Are Now: Shortly following her breakup from Sheen, McAdams began dating talent manager Patrick Sambrook before meeting her current partner, screenwriter James Linden. In 2016. Rachel and James welcomed a son together in 2018 and a daughter two years later.

Rachel took a brief break from making movies following the births of her two kids but picked back up with a role in the musical comedy Eurovision Song Contest, as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Meanwhile, her latest project, the film adaptation of Judy Bloom's coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It's Me Margaret hits theaters later this week.

Getty Images

A year after his split from Rachel, Michael moved on with comedian Sarah Silverman, who he dated for four years. He then met Swedish actress Anna Lundberg in 2019, and the two share two daughters together — Lyra, 3, and an 11-month-old, whose name has yet to be disclosed.

Sheen hasn't slowed down on the acting front. While early in his career, he primarily starred in movies, recently, he's begun to dabble in TV — with leading roles in Prodigal Son, Staged, Good Omens, and Best Interests.



