TBT: Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas's Nicknames for Each Other Were "Barbie" and "Ken"

They dated from 2012 to 2014.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 @ 01:56PM
TBT: Prince Harry & Cressida Bonas
Photo:

Getty Images

Who: Eco-activist and member of the British royal family, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, 38, and English actress and model Cressida Bonas, 33. 

 How They Met: With a posh upbringing of her own (Cressida’s mom is heir to the Curzon banking business, Lady Mary Gaye Curzon, while her dad is businessman Jeffrey Bonas), Cressida and Harry ran in the same social circles — her half-sister Isabella Calthorpe was even rumored to be the cause of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s temporary breakup in 2007.   

Their paths eventually crossed when Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie introduced him to Cressida, her classmate at Leeds University, in May 2012. But it was Eugenie’s boyfriend at the time and now-husband, Jack Brooksbank, who sealed the deal and set up a double date between the couples, according to People

TBT: Prince Harry & Cressida Bonas

Getty Images

Weeks later, Harry and Cressy both attended the European premiere of the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, and they were spotted “getting very cozy” at the afterparty until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Why We Loved Them: On the surface, Cressida and Harry seemed to be the perfect match. They had common interests, like a love of adventure (ski trips to Kazakhstan), indie rock (they attended Glastonbury), and late-night clubbing. Their pet names for each other were adorable (“Barbie” and “Ken”), and despite their very formal upbringings, Harry and Cressida were anything but uptight.

When They Peaked: After almost two years of dating, Harry and Cressida finally made their first official appearance together as a couple at the charity event, We Day U.K, in March 2014. 

Prince Harry Cressida Bonas

Naturally, the paparazzi went crazy — especially when Cressida began heckling Harry from the audience while he made a speech. 

The Breakup: Not long after their official outing, Cressida and Harry called it quits in May 2014. 

At the time, it was believed that they split so Cressida could concentrate on her career, but years later, it was revealed that the real reason behind their breakup was that the model-slash-actress didn’t want the attention that came with being a royal. 

“A rising actress, Cressida did not enjoy the critical remarks that she could hear people making behind her back when she walked down the street in London,” wrote author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry—The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult. “She felt that the fame of her relationship put her ‘in a box.’” Adding to her apprehension, Lacey said that Cressida was “completely spooked after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow. That was not how she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry.”

Cressida shared a similar sentiment while previously speaking with The Daily Telegraph, admitting that she feared being labeled an It girl for life after dating Harry. “I think terms like that are very narrow-minded,” said Cressida, promoting her new show The Murders at White House Farm at the time. “I think that I work very, very hard, I love what I do, and I just hope that this role has shown people what I can do and what I would like to do going forward and not be caught in a box in any way."

TBT: Prince Harry & Cressida Bonas

Getty Images

The breakup was amicable, and Cressida and Harry remained friends — she even attended his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. 

Where They Are Now: Bonas married another Harry — property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in 2020. She and her husband first dated as students at Leeds University, and they reconciled several years later following her romance with Prince Harry. The two welcomed their first child together just a few weeks ago. 

Post-Prince Harry, Cressida’s career took off. In 2016, she starred in the TV miniseries Doctor Thorne, and the following year, she had two major films come out, The Bye Bye Man and Tulip Fever. Her most recent project was The Murders at White House Farm in 2020. 

Harry, of course, met — and eventually married — his wife Meghan Markle two years after his breakup with Cressida. Following their extravagant royal wedding in 2018, the couple welcomed two children — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. 

In 2020, Meghan and Harry took a step back from their roles as working royals and left the U.K. to move to the United States with their children. 

They launched their charity, The Archewell Foundation, in October 2020. Still, without an annual income from the monarchy, Harry, along with Meghan, make money from various entertainment deals through their media company Archewell Productions — comprising a range of programming for Netflix that includes the couple’s upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan. Next month, Harry will also release his autobiography, Spare.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Archie and His Adorable American Accent Made an Appearance in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle White Dress 2022 New York Gala
Meghan Markle Looked Angelic in a White Off-the-Shoulder Dress for "Date Night" With Prince Harry
Prince William Kate Middleton Earthshot Prize 2022
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
Meghan Markle Prince Harry greet wellwishers at windsor palace
Netflix Shared a New Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth State Funeral
Former Counterterrorism Head Says Meghan Markle Faced “Disgusting and Very Real” Threats While Living in the U.K.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Dress Umbrella Rain March 2020 The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle
Christina Applegate Selma Blair Sweetest Thing premiere
Selma Blair Shared How She and Christina Applegate Support Each Other Through Their MS Diagnoses
Meghan Markle Doria Ragland Royal wedding
Meghan Markle Revealed the Cute Childhood Nickname Her Mom Still Calls Her Today
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Jane Goodall Said Prince Harry Originally Wanted to Raise Archie in Africa
Meghan Markle Teal Dress 2018 Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue in Nadi, Fiji
Meghan Markle Went Out of Her Way to Look For Baby Formula For Someone in Need
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Brought Barbiecore to the Red Carpet in a Hot Pink Cutout Gown
Kate Middleton Prince William and kids
Prince William and Kate Middleton Hope to "Break the Cycle" of the Heir and Spare With Their Children
Spare Prince Harry
We Finally Have the Cover and Title of Prince Harry's Memoir
Prince Harry Prince William
A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Sitting Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven, Sussex 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Could Reportedly Lose Their Titles Altogether if They "Tarnish" the Royals in Their Upcoming Projects