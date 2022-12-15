TBT: Nick Jonas Said He Had an "Unbelievable Connection" with Kate Hudson

They had a brief fling in 2015.

Published on December 15, 2022 @ 02:40PM
Who: Oscar-nominated actress and Fabletics co-founder Kate Hudson, 43, and the youngest Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, 30. 

How They Met: Kate’s older brother Oliver Hudson introduced his sister to Nick, his Scream Queens co-star, in the summer of 2015. 

A few months later, the actress traveled to see Nick perform at the House of Blues in Orlando. Earlier in the day, they were pictured riding a roller coaster at Disney World, and by the next morning, they were in Miami eating brunch together.

Why We Loved Them: Andy Cohen put it best while grilling Kate on the status of her and Nick’s relationship on an episode of Watch What Happens Live — we love to see hot people date hot people. 

Kate has always been gorgeous, and by the year 2012, Nick cut his hair, got abs, and became a total smokeshow. What’s not to root for?

When They Peaked: After playing coy for way too long, Nick finally addressed his rumored fling with Kate in a now-viral interview with Complex in 2016. 

When asked if he was “having sex with Kate Hudson,” Nick’s non-answer answer said it all. “Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” he told the magazine at the time. “Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not. But we did have a beautiful connection. Even now, I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Jonas explained that questions about their relationship don’t “shock me or surprise me. I don’t get pissed off about it. I’ve come to accept it,” adding: “It’s a bizarre matchup to a lot of people.”

Naturally, Kate was flattered by the article and told CBS This Morning that Nick was “a sweetheart” and “a great guy.”

The Breakup: It’s not known exactly when (or why) Hudson and Jonas broke up, but their fling began to fizzle by the spring of 2016. In May, Kate was linked to Diplo after they were spotted leaving the Met Gala together, and Nick also seemingly moved on with Lily Collins.  

Where They Are Now: Hudson is currently engaged to singer and guitarist Danny Fujikawa. After 15 years of friendship, the two began dating in 2017 and welcomed a daughter, Rani Rose, a year later. Kate is also a mom to sons Ryder Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy. 

Kate's acting career has continued to be a success. Since splitting from Jonas, she starred in the Oscar-nominated film Marshall, the critically-acclaimed film Music, and her latest project, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

After casually dating Lily Collins and model Georgia Fowler, Jonas found his forever with Priyanka Chopra. The two were connected through a mutual friend and finally met up after six months of texting in 2018. Things between them progressed quickly, and they were engaged within two months of dating. And by the end of the year, married.

Years following several major acting roles (Midway, Jumanji) and a solo singing career, Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin decided to get the band back together. In 2019, the brothers released the album Happiness Begins and embarked on a world tour, and most recently, they came out with three new singles, titled "Who's In Your Head," "Remember This," and "Leave Before You Love Me."

