Who: SAG Award-winning actor, Orlando Bloom, 46, and supermodel, former Victoria’s Secret Angel, and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr, 39.

How They Met: Orlando and Miranda met backstage at a lingerie fashion show in New York in 2006. It was there that Orlando asked for Miranda’s number, but she refused to give it to him. The model had a good reason, though — she was seeing someone else at the time.

“We were friends for a while, and then it just developed into a little more,” she told Hello! in September 2008 about their initial meeting. “He was a little bit cheeky, actually. He got my number from my agent because I wouldn’t give it to him. Then he called and said, ‘We can just be friends.’ I was like, ‘OK, then.'”

Getty Images

Kerr also admitted that Bloom’s fame was another factor that made her hesitant to date him. "I was reluctant — not about him, but the idea of that (him being a movie star),” she told the Australian TV show Sunday Night in 2011, adding that his “persistence” is what eventually won her over. “Maybe he wanted me because he thought he couldn't have me."

For the first few months of dating, Kerr and Bloom kept their relationship as private as possible before deciding to make their couple debut in April 2008 at Doncaster Day in Sydney, which is Kerr’s hometown, making it the perfect opportunity for Bloom to meet the parents, which he did.

Two years later, they announced they were engaged, and a month after that, it was revealed that Kerr and Bloom got married during a top-secret ceremony.

Why We Loved Them: You’d be hard-pressed to find a couple more supportive of each other’s careers than Bloom and Kerr. No matter where in the world Kerr was walking a runway, Bloom was there sitting in the front row, while the model couldn’t help but often gush about her husband’s superior acting skills.

Getty Images

Kerr told Cosmopolitan in the magazine’s November 2013 issue, "When I saw Orlando on Broadway in Romeo and Juliet, I was blown away. For someone to be able to learn all that and hold the energy to do it every day, six days a week — I have so much respect for him.”

However, they respected each other’s art forms from a distance. “We don't run lines, though. We keep that very separate,” she said. “That would be like me asking him to teach me how to catwalk."

When They Peaked: The genetically-blessed couple passed on their good looks and welcomed their first child together, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, on Jan. 6, 2011.

Surprisingly, Flynn's long name is partially a tribute to Kerr’s high school sweetheart, Christopher Middlebrook, who died in a car accident when he was a teenager. "After he died, I wrote him a letter that said I hoped to name my first child after him in some way. I told Orlando, and he was the one who said he'd be happy to do that,” she explained of the couple’s decision. “Orlando's a good guy."

The Breakup: After three years of marriage and six years together total, Miranda and Orlando announced they were separating in October 2013.

“They have been amicably separated for the past few months,” a rep for the couple said at the time. “After six years together, they have recently decided to formalize their separation. Despite this being the end of their marriage, they love, support and respect each other as both parents of their son and as family."

Getty Images

Kerr had a hard time with the breakup at first and revealed that she “fell into a bad depression” shortly after they split. “When Orlando and I separated, I actually fell into a really bad depression,” she told Elle Canada in 2016. “I never understood the depth of that feeling or the reality of that because I was naturally a very happy person.” Years later, Miranda elaborated further, explaining that she “didn’t believe in love anymore” and felt “a little bit overwhelmed with what had happened."

Despite the major heartbreak, Bloom and Kerr were determined to stay friends. “We love each other. We’re a family. We’re going to be in each other’s lives for the rest of our lives,” Orlando told Katie Couric shortly after their split. “There’s no question that for the sake of our son and everything else, we’re going to support one another and love each other as parents to Flynn.” He continued, “Life sometimes doesn’t work out exactly as we plan or hope for,” Bloom added. “But we’re adults … We’re professionals. We love and care about each other. Most of all, we love our son.”

Where They Are Now: Bloom's first serious relationship post-divorce was with his now-wife Katy Perry in 2016. Katy and Orlando broke up after less than a year of dating but reunited in 2018. They got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019 and welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, the following year.

In addition to making movies, Bloom has also tried out TV acting, lending his voice to a cartoon version of Prince Harry in HBO Max's The Prince, as well as starring as the lead in the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime series Carnival Row (the third season is currently streaming).

A year after her divorce from Bloom, Kerr met her now-husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. Their relationship started off slow — they were friends before they started officially dating. The couple went Instagram official in 2016 and got engaged that same year. They tied the knot with a backyard wedding in 2017 and welcomed two sons — Hart, 4, and 3-year-old Myles — soon after.

Kerr retired her angel wings in 2014 but is still a model, working with brands like Louis Vuitton and Eterne, as well as her own beauty brand Kora Organics, which she launched in 2009.

