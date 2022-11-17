TBT: Lindsay Lohan Wrote "Over" the Day After Her Breakup With Wilmer Valderrama

Who: Teen Choice Award-winning actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, 36, and Teen Choice Award-winning actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42.

How They Met: It’s unclear exactly how Lindsay and Wilmer met, but as an educated guess, we’d say it was while clubbing somewhere in West Hollywood. The two were first linked in May 2004 but didn’t go public with their relationship until that July when Lindsay celebrated her 18th birthday at — you guessed it — a Los Angeles nightclub, Avalon. There, they were spotted kissing and dancing until 3 a.m.

Contrary to what people thought, the secrecy surrounding their relationship wasn’t because of Lindsay’s young age. According to Wilmer, it was “more meaningful that way,” adding: “At this point, we don’t need all the free press.”

Linday Lohan, Wilmer Valderrama.

However, Lindsay couldn’t help but gush about her new boyfriend while speaking with People three weeks after they became an official couple. “He’s a great guy,” Lohan said at the time. “Seriously, I think he’s one of the best guys any girl could be with. He’s really sweet. It’s very fun.”

Why We Loved Them: Lindsay and Wilmer were both at the height of their careers when they began dating — she just came off Mean Girls major box office success, while he was known as fan-favorite character Fez on That ‘70s Show.

Lindsay Lohan, Wilmer Valderrama. Chris Weeks/WireImage

Let’s also not forget that Wilmer was Lindsay’s first serious, high-profile relationship (Lindsay’s mom Dina Lohan confirmed, “He’s basically Lindsay’s first boyfriend”) — and they even went as far as exchanging promise rings after only a month of being together. Valderrama was also by Lohan’s side when she was hospitalized for exhaustion and a high fever at Cedars-Sinai in October 2004.

When They Peaked: Dating Valderrama landed Lohan a guest-starring role on That ‘70s Show as Danielle. Her character was originally supposed to go on a date with Kelso (played by Ashton Kutcher) but ended up going out with Fez after a visit to his beauty salon. "It's very apropos," Lohan said following the episode’s debut in 2004, "because I am with Wilmer, and ultimately, [no matter] who I was with [in the show], I'd end up with him."

The Breakup: By November 2004, Lohan and Valderrama called it quits on their relationship. Details about the split weren’t given by their publicists at the time, with Wilmer’s rep only saying that he and Lindsay were “still friends” and Lindsay’s assuring fans that the actress was “totally fine” while she prepared for the release of her first album, Speak.

On the aforementioned album, Lindsay wrote the song “Over” about her breakup with Wilmer. Years later, she told Ellen DeGeneres that she came up with the lyrics a day after their split while still living together.

“I was really upset,” Lindsay admitted. “Yeah, and that song I had written, like, the day after and we were still living together. I sang it in his house — tortured him just recording the song so loud in his house.”

Where They Are Now: Lindsay went on to date Paris Hilton's ex Stavros Niarchos in 2006 before striking up a summer romance with restaurateur Harry Morton. Over the years, she was also linked to Samantha Ronson, NFL alum Matt Nordgren, Russian businessman Igor Tarabasov, and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman. Today, Lindsay is married to financier Bader Shammas.

Lohan took a step back from acting after moving to Dubai in 2014, but she made a triumphant return back the big screen in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, which came out earlier this month. And looking ahead to next year, Lindsay has another movie on the docket, a romantic-comedy titled Irish Wish.

Lindsay Lohan, Wilmer Valderrama. Jason Nevader/WireImage

Since dating Lindsay, Wilmer had a brief fling with Ashlee Simpson and, eventually, dated Demi Lovato for nearly six years. He is now engaged to Amanda Pacheco, and the two welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in February 2021.

Once That '70s Show ended its eight-year run in 2006, Valderrama's work schedule got busier. He guest-starred on hit shows, like Grey's Anatomy, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Royal Pains, before landing a regular role on NCIS in 2016. Upcoming projects include the highly-anticipated That '90s Show and the filming of two other TV shows, Zoro and Gossamer.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.