TBT: Kim Cattrall Went Viral Reading Poetry While Her Then-Husband Played the Bass

Who: Golden Globe-winning actress Kim Cattrall, 66, and audio equipment designer, recording engineer, and multi-instrumental musician Mark Levinson, 76.

How They Met: In 1998, the same year Cattrall was cast as Samantha Jones in the HBO series Sex and the City, Kim, and Mark met at the jazz club Blue Note in New York City.

According to the actress, she just closed on her apartment on the Upper East Side and went to see Chick Corea by herself. “I saw this woman moving to the music,” recalled Levinson while speaking with New York Magazine. He approached her and asked, “Are you married? Or in a relationship?”

"I didn’t want to waste time," he explained, to which Cattrall replied, "I don’t think he’d have come up to me if I were with a bunch of girlfriends.”

Kim Cattrall, Mark Levinson. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They chatted, presumably about their mutual love of jazz (more on that later), until about 7 a.m. the next morning. Five days after that fateful night, Cattrall moved in with Levinson, and they married nine months later.

The couple’s meet-cute would later become an episode in the first season of SATC, in which Kim’s character Samantha meets a guy at a jazz bar and unexpectedly falls head over heels in love with him. “The dialogue from that scene was exactly what Mark said to me that night,” Cattrall added.

Why We Loved Them: Unlike most celebrity couples, who prefer to keep the details of their sex life private, Kim and Mark were refreshingly candid about the topic. In fact, they even wrote a book about it called Satisfaction: The Art Of The Female Orgasm.

Kim Cattrall, Mark Levinson. Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

In it, Kim wrote that she never had satisfying sex until she met Mark. “That is two entire long, awful decades of bad sex,” she said during an interview with The New York Times before repeating: “Two. Entire. Decades.'' Levinson added, ''There are millions of American women out there who do not have a satisfying sexual life. And we want to help them.''

In another interview with The Guardian, Kim referred to sex as “the glue” that kept her marriage to Mark together. “I think sex should be really fun, and I think it's an empowering, positive thing for a woman to do. I've had that in a relationship, and I've not had it in a relationship,” she said. “And to have it is one of the gifts of life. Of being a woman. That component for me is really part of the glue that keeps my marriage together."

When They Peaked: This video of Kim scatting poetry while Mark played the upright bass. The phrase, “You jay Safa Sou-RAY,” will forever be ingrained in our memory.



The Breakup: After six years of marriage, Cattrall and Levinson decided to separate in 2004.

Years after their divorce, Kim spoke about how her demanding schedule for SATC was partly to blame for the demise of her marriage to Levinson during an interview with the online outlet news.com.au.

“It cost me my marriage because I was never home," she said, revealing that she consistently worked 19-hour days. "I was never there, and my husband got lonely and upset and competitive, and it was really difficult. It was really hard.” She continued, “You end up spending more time with my Sex and the City family than I did with my real family."

Kim Cattrall, Mark Levinson. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Where They Are Now: Following her divorce from Levinson, Kim pulled a Samantha Jones and began dating a much younger man, Canadian chef Alan Wyse, who is 22 years her junior. They were together for five years before breaking up in 2009. Three years later, Kim moved on and has been with artist Clifford Ross since 2012.

Despite SATC going off the air in 2004, Kim reprised her role as Samantha Jones two more times — first, in the movie Sex and the City in 2008 and again for its sequel in 2010. Since then, she has starred in other hit TV shows — including How I Met Your Father, Queer As Folk, and Filthy Rich. And this month, the actress will make a highly-anticipated cameo in the SATC reboot And Just Like That, which premieres on HBO Max on June 22.

Since splitting from Cattrall, not much has been reported about Levinson's love life or his career. What is known, however, is that in 2007, he left the U.S. and moved to Switzerland and founded Daniel Hertz S.A., an audio equipment and software company.

