TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid

Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25.

How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.

“My friend and I drove past a Guess store, and I was immediately infatuated by this chick,” Cody recalled to Teen Vogue in 2015. “She looked beautiful. My friend kind of knew her, and he said, ‘Yeah, do you want me to introduce you?’ I did!”

Getty Images

From there, their relationship blossomed into a full-fledged teen romance. He continued, “It was cool because for a while we just kind of kept it on the down-low while she was still trying to get started. Now, she's a supermodel.”

Why We Loved Them: They might have been young, but they were, without a doubt, wildly in love. Gigi and Cody were known to pack on the PDA anytime, anywhere — whether in the middle of the ocean, at Coachella, or courtside at a Knicks game.

Getty Images

The two were even called out for their nonstop kissing on the set of Cody’s music video for “Surfboard.” Cody previously told Us Weekly, “We had a couple kisses on camera and stuff, and they honestly had to tell us to stop after they cut.”

When They Peaked: Their steamy photoshoot for Mario Testino’s iconic “Towel Series” in 2015.

Later, Cody opened up about the awkward shoot during an interview with The Huffington Post. "It was a weird scenario," Simpson, who, at the time was participating in Vogue's "Hollywood's New Rat Pack" shoot, remembered. "We were shooting Vogue with Mario, and at the end of the day he was like, 'Cody, take off your clothes. I'll put a towel around you.'"

He was apprehensive at first, but Gigi eventually talked him into it. "Gigi was like, 'Babe, this is the Towel Series!'" he continued. "I was like, 'OK, alright, I'm in.' She's a pro at that stuff. And I was in there, and he [Testino] kept pushing the towel smaller. It started off like, more of my thigh, and then he pushed it down. We’re wearing clothes underneath the towel, but it looks pretty ... pretty funny."

The Breakup: After a year of dating, Gigi and Cody broke up due to their "busy schedules," before getting back together several months later. However, they split for good in May 2015.

"We're still best friends and I'll always respect him and support his career," told Women’s Wear Daily after their first breakup in 2014. "I love Cody to death and he loves me." Setting the record straight, she added, "He's the one who broke up with me."

Getty Images

Cody then offered an entirely different reason for their split in 2015, revealing that the constant media attention was to blame for the demise of their relationship. "The highly publicized thing made me uncomfortable. Going out to dinner and there being all this paparazzi and stuff ... as soon as we split, I had the realization that I was straying away from who I was as a whole person. I want to keep it low-key, and focus on my music," Simpson told DuJour in June 2015, adding that their split was "an amicable, mutual decision."

Where They Are Now: Hadid moved on with Joe Jonas, before her on-again, off-again romance with musician Zayn Malik. In 2020, the pair announced that they were expecting, and later that year, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Khai. Sadly, Zigi didn't last and they officially broke up in October 2021. Gigi is now rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Career-wise, Gigi, of course, went on to become one of the most in-demand supermodels — and still is. Just this past Fashion Month, Hadid walked all the major runways, including Stella McCartney, Givenchy, Versace, and Tom Ford. This year, Gigi also added fashion founder to her résumé when she launched the luxury knitwear brand Guest in Residence.

Gigi wasn't Cody's only high-profile relationship. He dated Lindsay Lohan's little sister, Ali, model Clair Wuestenberg, and Miley Cyrus, before settling down with professional swimmer Emma McKeon this summer.

Three years ago, Cody gave up his music career for competitive swimming, and he's been quite successful. He won a gold and a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, and before that, he qualified for the Australian Olympic Trials for the Tokyo Games, but unfortunately, missed the mark by just 1.24 seconds.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.