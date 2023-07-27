TBT: Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Met at a SoulCycle Class

Who: Photographer, published author, model, aspiring chef, and son of David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and two-time Teen Choice Award-winning actress Chloë Grace Moretz, 26.

How They Met: As a sign of the times, Brooklyn and Chloë Grace met at a SoulCycle class in Los Angeles back in the summer of 2014. Chloë Grace was 17 years old, while Brooklyn was 15 and would reportedly attend the trendy spin class often with his famous parents, Victoria and David Beckham.

In an interview with Company several weeks later, Chloë Grace revealed that after their first spin-class interaction, she and Brooklyn “just kinda started hanging out.” Hanging out included going to Ed Sheeran concerts, skateboarding by the beach in Santa Monica, and, of course, SoulCycling.

But the two were coy about the status of their relationship and never confirmed (or denied) they were a couple until after they broke up and got back together in April 2016. "We're in a relationship, it's fine, it's no biggie,” Moretz said during a May 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen. “The more I don't make it serious, the more people don't care, so yes, we're in a relationship."

Getty Images

A week later, Chloë Grace and Brooklyn made things red-carpet official at the premiere of the actress’s new movie Bad Neighbors 2.

They broke up for a second time in September 2016 but got back together again a year later when Brooklyn moved to New York to study photography at Parsons.

Why We Loved Them: No one did couple dressing better than Chloë Grace and Brooklyn (the eldest of the Beckham children learned from the best, his mom and dad, who wore plenty of matching outfits way back when). From his-and-hers denim and Van sneakers to laid-back airport fashion, the pair were almost always stylishly in sync – no matter where they were going.

Getty Images

When They Peaked: Their ultimate matching moment also happened to be super meaningful. In November 2017, Chloë Grace and Brooklyn symbolized their love with identical gold rings engraved with each other’s initials.

The Breakup: By April 2018, their relationship had officially come to an end, days after Brooklyn was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood at a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles when it was presumed he was still with Chloë Grace.

Neither Moretz nor Beckham made a statement about why they broke up. However, the actress did kind of address the split with a shady Instagram post. Seemingly accusing Brooklyn of cheating on her, Chloë Grace posted a screenshot of Cardi B's "Be Careful," which is a song about infidelity.

In August of that same year, she elaborated on the split, telling The Sunday Times, '"Breakups are hard across the board. But when every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged. And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 percent of things."

Getty Images

Where Are They Now: After his breakup with Moretz, Beckham had two casual flings with musician Lexy Panterra and model Alex Lee Aillón that summer before settling down with singer Hana Cross. They broke up in September 2019 after dating for almost a year, and a month later, he met his now-wife Nicola Peltz at a Halloween party. They went Instagram official in 2020, and six months later, they were engaged. Beckham and Peltz eventually tied the knot in May 2022.

While Brooklyn has tested out many different career paths — from photography to modeling — his most current profession is celebrity chef. His social media cooking series, titled "Cookin' with Brooklyn," has been known to feature Beckham blow-torching grilled cheese sandwiches and cooking pasta in a wheel of cheese.



A few months after her relationship with Brooklyn ended, Chloë Grace was rumored to be dating actor Dylan O'Brien. They were photographed together on a couple of occasions, but nothing serious came from it. Currently, Moretz is in a relationship with model Kate Harrison. They soft-launched their relationship with a cute Valentine's Day post in February 2023, but they were actually linked five years earlier.

Moretz continued to thrive as an actress, starring in movies such as Greta, The Addams Family, and most recently, lending her voice for the role of Nimona in the animated Netflix film Nimona, which came out last month.

