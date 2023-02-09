TBT: Bridget Moynahan Said Being Pregnant After Splitting From Tom Brady Was "Traumatic"

Who: Professional football quarterback Tom Brady, 45, and actress, model, and cookbook author Bridget Moynahan, 51.

How They Met: It’s unclear how exactly Tom and Bridget met back in 2004, but both were at the height of their careers at the time. Bridget had starred in Coyote Ugly and had already made her buzzy debut as Natasha on HBO’s Sex and the City. At the same time, Tom won his second Super Bowl as the star quarterback for the New England Patriots — it was seemingly only a matter of time that their paths crossed.

In February 2004, Bridget was described as Tom’s “love interest” by Sports Illustrated after the two were spotted hugging and kissing at Brady’s Super Bowl XXXVIII victory party. By July, they were officially a couple, making their red carpet debut at the I, Robot premiere in Los Angeles.

Why We Loved Them: As time would eventually prove true, Bridget and Tom were, and always will be, friends first. Brady even said so during a rare interview with 60 Minutes in 2005, revealing that Moynahan was one of his “very best friends.”

"I can be myself around her, and there are not many people I can be myself around,” he said. “It's fun to be around your best friends who know you well, and she's someone I consider one of my very best friends."

Eighteen years (and a very public breakup) later, Brady and Moynahan are still on good terms. Just last week, the NFL player shared a sweet family photo of himself, Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son, Jack, who they welcomed after they had already broken up. And in 2019, Moynahan spoke about her easy co-parenting relationship with Brady. "From the very beginning, the whole goal specifically was to always keep it positive," she previously told People. "To raise a son in the healthiest environment, and I know we've all done that, and it shows."

When They Peaked: At the 2005 Met Gala, not only were they all dressed up (Bridget wore a slinky silver slip dress with spaghetti straps, while Tom was in a tux), but they also looked so in love.

The Breakup: After dating for nearly three years, Bridget and Tom decided to go their separate ways in December 2006. A rep for Moynahan confirmed the split in a statement, saying: "(They) amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We ask for your respect and consideration of their privacy. No further comments will be made."

A few months later, Moynahan announced that she was pregnant — and that Tom was the father. While Tom was in the early stages of his relationship with his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, he was committed to being a dad to his and Moynahan's child. On August 22, 2007, the former couple welcomed a baby boy, John "Jack" Edward Thomas.

Less than a year after her son's arrival, Bridget spoke about the "traumatic" experience of being pregnant while still getting over her breakup with Tom. "Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me," Moynahan told Harper's Bazaar. "But I got so much out of that … Now I have a child, and it's the best thing in the world."

Where Are They Now: Following his breakup with Moynahan, Brady began dating Bündchen, and the two got married in 2009. That same year, they welcomed a son, Benjamin Rein, and in 2012, they were expecting their second child, a daughter Vivian Lake. After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Over the years, Brady has continued to play football and win Super Bowls — seven, to be exact. In 2020, he left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Brady family moved to the Tampa area. After one season with the Buccaneers, Tom announced that he would be retiring from the NFL, only to change his mind six weeks later.

Four years after splitting from Tom, Bridget met and began dating Charlie's Angels director Joseph “McG” McGinty Nichol in 2010. Their relationship didn't last, however, and Moynahan went on to meet her current husband, Andrew Frankel, shortly thereafter. Following their Hamptons wedding in 2015, Moynahan and Frankel have been married for more than seven years.

After welcoming Jack, Moynahan continued to book acting roles and appeared in films such as Battle Los Angeles and John Wick. In addition to being a series regular on the TV show Blue Bloods, she also revived her role as Natasha on the SATC reboot And Just Like That....



