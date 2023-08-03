TBT: Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner Got Controversial Matching Couple Tattoos

Who: Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne, 38, and Teen Choice Award-nominated reality TV star and celebrity DJ Brody Jenner, 39.

How They Met: In early 2010, Jenner and Lavigne — both fresh out of relationships — were spotted out on the West Hollywood club scene together on multiple occasions, holding PDA sessions in their private section. And while it was reported to be just a casual hookup at first, the singer and reality star later hard-launched their relationship after a wild night in Vegas.

At the time, a source told People that the two were "all over each other at a nightclub,” and afterward, they got matching lightning bolt tattoos.

Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

From there, things progressed quickly, and a month later, they got another set of his-and-hers tattoos — this time, they spelled out “FUCK” on their ribcages (Avril's favorite word). In July 2010, Brody and Avril got each other’s names inked on their bodies (his on his arm in her handwriting, and hers on her torso), and they also share the Roman numerals XXV tattooed on their forearms.

Aside from their frequent trips to the tattoo parlor, Avril and Brody also shopped at Kitson on Robertson Boulevard, went bowling, and had cute coffee dates during their two-year courtship.

Why We Loved Them: He was a boy, she was a girl — can I make it any more obvious?

Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Their relationship was the age-old theory of opposites attract — except in this instance, Avril was the punk-rocker, and Brody was the one with a reputation as a preppy playboy.

When They Peaked: The time they went on a double date with another iconic 2010s couple: Brody’s stepsister Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend, Kris Humphries.



Getty

The Breakup: Two years and four tattoos later, Avril and Brody called it quits on their relationship in January 2012.

At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that the breakup was "a mutual decision," while another insider at Us Weekly claimed the reason for the split was because of their clashing careers. "Every time he wanted to come back and take meetings to get his career back in order, she would make him go to Asia and Europe," the source said, adding: "He hasn't worked, and he wants to. They were both unhappy because he wants to have his career. She wants him to stay with her."

Shortly after reports speculating on why they broke up began to surface online, Brody took to Twitter to clear the air. "It really upsets me to read all the FALSE!! stories," he tweeted. "Avril has always been there for me and is the closest person to my heart. I love her."

Avril Lavigne, Brody Jenner. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Lavigne tweeted back, "luv u 2!!! @BrodyJenner."

Where They Are Now: After breaking things off with Brody, Avril began dating Nickelback's lead singer, Chad Kroeger, in July 2012, and one month later, they were engaged. They wed the following year but divorced after just two years of marriage. Lavigne then dated Phillip Sarofim, the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, in 2018, as well as indie musician Pete Jonas in 2020. She was recently engaged (and then un-engaged) to Mod Sun earlier this year and was linked to rapper Tyga around the same time.

Avril released her fifth studio album Avril Lavigne in 2013 — her last, before taking six years off from making music due to her intense battle with Lyme disease. In 2019, she released Head Above Water, and three years later, her seventh album, titled Love Sux.

Brody had a fling with model Bryana Holly in 2013 before he met his future wife, Kaityln Carter, later that same year. The pair married in 2018 but filed for divorce the following year. Jenner is now engaged to surfer Tia Blanco, and they are expecting their first child together.

Following years of reality TV, Jenner switched career paths and became a DJ in 2014 when he began performing at venues with his friend and fellow DJ William Lifestyle. In addition to music production, Brody is also a spokesperson for the tequila brand Mamitas.

