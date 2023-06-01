TBT: Amanda Seyfried Fell for Justin Long With a Meme

Who: Oscar-nominated actress Amanda Seyfried, 37, and award-winning actor, director, and screenwriter Justin Long, 44.

How They Met: The two actors met through mutual friends a few years prior to becoming a couple in the summer of 2013. And like so many millennials, Seyfried and Long fell for each other on social media.

“I followed him on Instagram, and I thought something he said was really funny,” Amanda explained of how Long won her over during a Vogue interview in 2015. “It was a beautiful picture of a snail, and the caption said, ‘Fucking MOOOOOOOOVE.’ It made me laugh out loud, so I texted him.”

Amanda Seyfried, Justin Long. Uri Schanker/WireImage

From that point on, they were inseparable. After initially getting “cozy” at the Lovelace afterparty in July, the two were seen taking Amanda’s beloved dog Finn for walks and going out for dinner — from West Hollywood to the West Village.

Amanda later admitted to Vogue that her relationship with Justin just “felt right.”

“I really do have my own identity, both inside and outside the relationship, if that makes any sense,” she said. “It just feels right. It’s also really good to feel OK being alone.”

Why We Loved Them: Their relationship was refreshingly normal and uneventful. Aside from their aforementioned walks with Finn, Amanda and Justin enjoyed doing a whole lot of nothing at home.

“We walk my dog. And we make these smoothies in the morning. They’re called ‘greenies.’ He got me onto that. Super healthy,” Seyfried said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a year into her relationship with Long, adding that they also watch The Bachelor and The Bachelorette together.

Plus, they both were extremely down-to-earth. Long grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, while Seyfried is from Allentown, Pennsylvania. “Justin likes being at home with his parents. And I like that about him,” she told Vogue. “I was in Allentown last weekend and didn’t want to come back.”

When They Peaked: While it seemed like Seyfried and Long couldn’t have cared less if they ever saw a red carpet again, they did make a memorable appearance at the 2015 Met Gala.

Amanda Seyfried, Justin Long. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Breakup: After two years of dating, Seyfried and Long made the difficult decision to call it quits in September 2015.

Us Weekly was the first to report the news, revealing that their “different work schedules” and “different lives” caused them to grow apart. “It happened a few weeks ago,” a source close to the couple told the publication at the time, adding that Justin — who previously said he was “in it for the long haul." Amanda was “really heartbroken” by it all.

Where They Are Now: Seyfried began officially dating her The Way We Get By costar Thomas Sadoski in March 2016 — though they first met a year prior while the actress was dating Long. Amanda and Thomas were engaged six months later, and two months after that, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

In March 2017, the couple got married and welcomed a daughter, Nina. Three years later, they confirmed the birth of their son, Thomas Jr., after keeping Amanda's pregnancy a secret.



Amanda Seyfried, Justin Long. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Celebrity Charades

As for her career, Amanda has since found success with roles in The Dropout, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and the Oscar-nominated film Mank. And this month, her new project, the psychological series The Crowded Room, will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9.

Following his relationship with Seyfried, Long was linked to the Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. He remained single until he began dating Kate Bosworth in early 2022. The pair confirmed they were engaged a year later, and earlier this month, they sparked marriage rumors after the actor referred to Bosworth as his "now-wife."

In addition to acting, Justin has also applied his talents to the big screen as a producer, writer, and director. Most recently, he starred in horror flicks House of Darkness and Barbarian and the holiday comedy Christmas With the Campbells. Meanwhile, two other movie projects of his, titled Dear David and It's a Wonderful Knife, are due to come out later this year.

#TBT: Check in every Thursday as we throw it back to some of our favorite celebrity couples of all time.