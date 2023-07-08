Taylor Swift Reunited With Her Ex Taylor Lautner for Her "I Can See You" Music Video

The two Tays also shared a sweet moment onstage during her latest Eras Tour stop.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 8, 2023
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner
The tale of the two Taylors lives on. While Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner may have dated and broke up more than a decade ago, their story isn't exactly over yet.

On Friday, Swift debuted her music video for "I Can See You," which is a new song from her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album, and, in it, Lautner stars alongside Joey King and Presley Cash, who are tasked with breaking the "Back to December" singer out of a bank vault. 

Before the song's visuals dropped on YouTube, Swift debuted the video during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, where she shocked the audience by inviting her ex-boyfriend (whom she dated in 2009) as well as King and Cash onstage. The two Taylors shared a sweet hug ahead of Swift gushing about Lautner to the crowd.

“[Lautner] was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift said. “He and his wife have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.” (Lautner is married to a nurse named Taylor Dome.) 

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner

Getty

Returning Swift's kind words, Lautner told the singer, "I respect you so much. Not just for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer — but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you."

Following the video's release, Taylor shared several behind-the-scenes snapshots from set, which included a photo of herself, Lautner, and his wife recreating that iconic Spider-Man meme.

“I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music,” Swift wrote in the caption. “I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to [his wife, Taylor Dome] for being so awesome to hang with on set."

