Swifties Think That 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Will Remove Problematic Lyrics

The wait is almost over. Taylor Swift is set to re-release her 2010 album, Speak Now tomorrow and offer up Speak Now (Taylor's Version). And while that's reason enough to celebrate for Swifties, fans think that the singer will make a change to one of her songs, taking it out of 2010 and into 2023. According to Uproxx, the amendments would be for the song "Better Than Revenge," which include the lyrics "She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress, she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

According to Cosmopolitan, fans have deduced that the song is in reference to Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle and AV Club notes that even some of the most die-hard Swift supporters identify the track as "anti-feminist or straight-up misogynistic." Eagle-eyed fans point out that the re-recorded version of “Better Than Revenge” on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is three seconds longer than its predecessor. Doing some deep dives revealed that searching the line in iTunes didn't bring up any results, so it's safe to assume that changes have been made. Of course, the changes won't be confirmed until the track and the entire album drop tomorrow.

Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During a recent show, Swift politely requested that her fans refrain from bullying anyone they may think that Speak Now references (see: fellow musician John Mayer and ex-werewolf Taylor Lautner).



“I get to stand on stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen,” she said told the crowd during the Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis. “It's the most unbelievable thing to watch … So, I was hoping to ask you, as we lead up to this album coming out; I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.”

She went on to say that she was re-recording her songs for herself, not to rehash any old beef. After she made the plea to the crowd, she went on to play "Dear John."

“I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together," she finished. "So, what I'm trying to tell you is that I'm not putting this album out so that you could go and, like, feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

