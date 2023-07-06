Swifties Think That 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Will Remove Problematic Lyrics

Fans expect some changes to the track "Better Than Revenge."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 @ 06:54PM
Taylor Swift Paycor Stadium Cincinnati
Photo:

Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The wait is almost over. Taylor Swift is set to re-release her 2010 album, Speak Now tomorrow and offer up Speak Now (Taylor's Version). And while that's reason enough to celebrate for Swifties, fans think that the singer will make a change to one of her songs, taking it out of 2010 and into 2023. According to Uproxx, the amendments would be for the song "Better Than Revenge," which include the lyrics "She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress, she’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress."

According to Cosmopolitan, fans have deduced that the song is in reference to Joe Jonas and Camilla Belle and AV Club notes that even some of the most die-hard Swift supporters identify the track as "anti-feminist or straight-up misogynistic." Eagle-eyed fans point out that the re-recorded version of “Better Than Revenge” on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is three seconds longer than its predecessor. Doing some deep dives revealed that searching the line in iTunes didn't bring up any results, so it's safe to assume that changes have been made. Of course, the changes won't be confirmed until the track and the entire album drop tomorrow.

Taylor Swift Paycor Stadium Cincinnati

Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During a recent show, Swift politely requested that her fans refrain from bullying anyone they may think that Speak Now references (see: fellow musician John Mayer and ex-werewolf Taylor Lautner).

“I get to stand on stage every single night of this tour and watch the most beautiful things happen,” she said told the crowd during the Eras Tour stop in Minneapolis. “It's the most unbelievable thing to watch … So, I was hoping to ask you, as we lead up to this album coming out; I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities.”

She went on to say that she was re-recording her songs for herself, not to rehash any old beef. After she made the plea to the crowd, she went on to play "Dear John."

“I'm 33 years old. I don't care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except the songs I wrote and the memories we made together," she finished. "So, what I'm trying to tell you is that I'm not putting this album out so that you could go and, like, feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
Kate Middleton Wore a Polka-Dot Dress to Surprise the National Health Service
fka twigs paris fashion week short skirt
FKA Twigs Paired Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels and a Billowy Blouse With the Shortest Miniskirt, Maybe Ever
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Keke Palmer 2023 Met Gala
Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Thong Bodysuit Dress and She Knows She Looks Good
Kaia Gerber Valentino Paris Show
Kaia Gerber Opened the Valentino Couture Show in a Quintessential Model Off-Duty Look Sans Bra
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
John Mayer Taylor Swift
TBT: John Mayer Said Taylor Swift Writing "Dear John" Was a "Lousy Thing to Do"
Salma Hayek arrives for the 2023 Met Gala
Salma Hayek Celebrated National Bikini Day the Only Way You Can
Emily Ratajkowski Brown Dress Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Lace-Up LBD Had the Highest Slit
Adele 2023 grammys
Adele Jokingly Made It Clear What Would Happen to Fans Who Threw Things at Her While On Stage
Emma Watson arrives to the Caring for Women Dinner
Emma Watson's Latest Selfie Is Giving Major Horse Girl Energy
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton and Prince William Had a Rare PDA Moment Involving a Sweet Butt Pat
Jennifer Lopez Ig
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Cutout Peach Bathing Suit With a Sleek Nameplate Necklace
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Rang in Their 21st Wedding Anniversary With an Unseen Couple Photo
Sydney Sweeney Paris Fashion Week LBD
Sydney Sweeney Wore a Slinky, See-Through Chainmail LBD to Paris Fashion Week