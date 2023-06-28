Taylor Swift Has Been Repeat-Wearing This Throwback Summer Staple That's Surprisingly Practical

And you can shop the look starting at $25.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 11:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift Hat Button-down shirt skirt
Photo:

Getty Images

Taylor Swift, currently on her Eras Tour, has seemingly entered a new era: Fashion ‘It’ Girl. The singer immediately sold out a pair of bedazzled jeans from Area when wearing them out to dinner in NYC, turned a classic brown leather bag into a must-have item, convinced me a sleeveless maxi dress is the chicest thing you can own this summer, and helped lead the Mary Jane movement. And this month, she’s made it clear that there’s one item our closet is missing — luckily, it’s incredibly practical. 

Since May, Swift has been non-stop wearing skorts, the throwback style that bridges the gap between stylish and wearable. She first appeared in Free People’s preppy Heartbreaker Skort just over a month ago and wore it again this week before slipping into the brand’s denim Emmy Skort, which features a tie at the waist and a raw hem. 

Taylor Swift Skort

Getty Images

But because she has a reputation (pun intended) of selling out whatever she wears, it’s only a matter of time before these styles become as hard to get as tickets to her tour. So to help you make the practical piece a part of your summer uniform, I found 10 must-have skort styles, with prices starting at just $25. 

If Free People’s Emmy style is sold out by the time you’re reading this, consider Wdirara’s Button Front Denim Skort, which you can grab at Amazon for just under $40. This pick is available in eight colors, including a classic blue, summer-ready white, and a Barbie-esque pink (aka, what I’ll be wearing to my local AMC on July 21). And like the Emmy, this features an asymmetrical front — a detail that’s become a Swift staple — with shoppers writing that the style is “cute and flattering.” 

Amazon WDIRARA Women's High Waisted Button Front Denim Skort

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com

Madewell’s Flax Wrap Skort is an excellent option if you want to try the look for less. This one is available in three colors, with the shade Brilliant Tangerine currently just $25 with the code HOTDEAL. The Flex Wrap is a sportier take on the Swift-approved style, designed out of a four-way stretch, sweat-wicking material. Shoppers call it “perfect for warmer months,” and note that despite it being designed for workouts, it’s “versatile” enough to be “dressed up or dressed down.” Plus, a number of customers commented on its “super comfy” feel and “really flattering” fit. 

Madewell Flex Wrap Skort

Madewell

Shop now: from $25 with code HOTDEAL; madewell.com

For something ultra summery, consider Reformation’s Eva Skort which is designed out of a lightweight linen. This ties at the waist à la Swift’s pick and is available in an off-white Oatmeal, vibrant Avocado, and a green and white gingham print.

Reformation Eva Linen Skort

Reformation

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com and thereformation.com

Shop more Swift-inspired summer skort styles below.

Amazon FRTROIN Skorts Skirts for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Veronica Beard Colin Denim Skort

Veronica Beard

Shop now: $268; veronicabeard.com and neimanmarcus.com

Nordstrom English Factory Pleated Skort

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Spanx Yes, Pleats! Skort

Spanx

Shop now: $88; spanx.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon
Swim Suit Round Up
Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon
Related Articles
Amazon Look-a-like Sandals
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Celebrities Keep Wearing This Practical Summer Sandal
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Expertly Styled Dad Shorts With This $8 Summer Staple
Emily Ratajkowski Cargo Skirt
Celebrities Are Wearing the Summer Version of This Divisive Yet Practical ‘90s Trend
summer-fashion-lead
10 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day With Savings Up to 72% Off
Amazon Summer Wedding Guest Dresses
These Summer Wedding Guest Dresses Are Already Up to 70% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence’s Easy-to-Wear Sandals Are Bound to Be Big for Summer
Early Prime Day Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Buying — Starting at $9
taylor swift
Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $14
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Laura Dern
Laura Dern Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Multi-Seasonal Staple
Wearing Your Nightgown Out and About Is Still the Hottest Trend â and You Can Achieve the Style With These TK Pieces
Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Risqué Trend That's Actually Super Practical for Summer
Best Amazon Deals Happening in June
The 16 Best Deals Happening at Amazon This Month, Including Paige Denim Shorts for 56% Off
Moms Personal Shopper Adding Nordstrom Styles to Care
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and We’re Buying These 10 Under-$100 Summer Styles on Sale at Nordstrom
Best of Reformation
The 9 Best Reformation Pieces, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Dropped 5,000+ New Summer Fashion Arrivals This Month, but These Are the 10 Styles Worth Shopping
Amazon Dropped 5,000+ New Summer Fashion Arrivals This Month, but These Are the 10 Styles Worth Shopping
Martha Stewart Metallic Shoe Trend
Martha Stewart Wore Skin-Tight Leggings With the Summer Version of 2023's Biggest Shoe Trend