Taylor Swift Has Been Repeat-Wearing This Throwback Summer Staple That's Surprisingly Practical

Taylor Swift, currently on her Eras Tour, has seemingly entered a new era: Fashion ‘It’ Girl. The singer immediately sold out a pair of bedazzled jeans from Area when wearing them out to dinner in NYC, turned a classic brown leather bag into a must-have item, convinced me a sleeveless maxi dress is the chicest thing you can own this summer, and helped lead the Mary Jane movement. And this month, she’s made it clear that there’s one item our closet is missing — luckily, it’s incredibly practical.

Since May, Swift has been non-stop wearing skorts, the throwback style that bridges the gap between stylish and wearable. She first appeared in Free People’s preppy Heartbreaker Skort just over a month ago and wore it again this week before slipping into the brand’s denim Emmy Skort, which features a tie at the waist and a raw hem.

Getty Images

But because she has a reputation (pun intended) of selling out whatever she wears, it’s only a matter of time before these styles become as hard to get as tickets to her tour. So to help you make the practical piece a part of your summer uniform, I found 10 must-have skort styles, with prices starting at just $25.

If Free People’s Emmy style is sold out by the time you’re reading this, consider Wdirara’s Button Front Denim Skort, which you can grab at Amazon for just under $40. This pick is available in eight colors, including a classic blue, summer-ready white, and a Barbie-esque pink (aka, what I’ll be wearing to my local AMC on July 21). And like the Emmy, this features an asymmetrical front — a detail that’s become a Swift staple — with shoppers writing that the style is “cute and flattering.”

Amazon

Shop now: $39; amazon.com



Madewell’s Flax Wrap Skort is an excellent option if you want to try the look for less. This one is available in three colors, with the shade Brilliant Tangerine currently just $25 with the code HOTDEAL. The Flex Wrap is a sportier take on the Swift-approved style, designed out of a four-way stretch, sweat-wicking material. Shoppers call it “perfect for warmer months,” and note that despite it being designed for workouts, it’s “versatile” enough to be “dressed up or dressed down.” Plus, a number of customers commented on its “super comfy” feel and “really flattering” fit.

Madewell

Shop now: from $25 with code HOTDEAL; madewell.com

For something ultra summery, consider Reformation’s Eva Skort which is designed out of a lightweight linen. This ties at the waist à la Swift’s pick and is available in an off-white Oatmeal, vibrant Avocado, and a green and white gingham print.

Reformation

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com and thereformation.com

Shop more Swift-inspired summer skort styles below.

Amazon

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

Veronica Beard

Shop now: $268; veronicabeard.com and neimanmarcus.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Spanx

Shop now: $88; spanx.com