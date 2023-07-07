Taylor Swift Reunited With Selena Gomez (and the Rest of Her Girl Gang) for Her First Fourth of July Party Since 2016

Nature is healing.

Updated on July 7, 2023

Prepare to have FOMO: Taylor Swift just revived her annual Fourth of July party, and not only were we not invited, but pretty much everyone we’ve ever wanted to hangout with (see: all three members of Haim and Selena Gomez) very much were.

taylor swift selena gomez haim fourth of july

instagram/taylor swift

On Friday, the singer kicked off her weekend (and her two-night Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri) by sharing the envy-inducing photos from last weekend’s gathering, which likely took place at her East Coast home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. In the carousel’s first snap, Swift posed on the grass in front of a scenic seascape — in a very Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)-coded purple bikini top and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses — while surrounded by her bikini-clad friends, Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, stylist Ashley Avignone, and Sydney Ness. 

While the post’s second slide took fans and followers inside Taylor's home for a behind-the-scenes look at the party’s attendees drinking wine, eating bomb pops, and singing karaoke (via Polaroids, because of course), the third and final photo showed Swift posing solo in a dainty off-the-shoulder patterned sundress paired with a gold necklace and her signature red lip.

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies 😎,” Taylor captioned the post. “See you tonight Kansas Cityyy.”

taylor swift instagram fourth of july

instagram/taylor swift

The songstress’s festive photo dump (and more importantly, the return of her Fourth of July gathering) marks the first time that she’s publicly hosted the summer soireé since originally retreating from the public eye pre-Reputation back in 2017. 

Prior to its cancellation, Swift famously hosted stars like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Emma Stone at her Rhode Island beach house, where her inner circle would regularly celebrate with water slides, matching swimsuits, and red, white, and blue face paint.

