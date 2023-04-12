Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing

If you’re a Swiftie, you know this past week has been hard. Post Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split, we’ve been left with many questions and a heartbreak of our own (cue The 1). But the singer reassured us that she’s ‘shaking it off,’ as she was spotted leaving a restaurant with friends on Monday in NYC. The fact that this was the first time Swift was spotted post-breakup definitely caught my attention, but what really reeled me in was her ‘fit. It was casual yet glamorous, featuring an off-the-shoulder top, embellished butterfly jeans, and a soda-cap purse, but the most alluring detail was her sexy and sophisticated Mary Jane pumps.

The all-black heels from Sam Edelman include squared-off toes, flared heels, and sling-back straps. The vintage style shoe also incorporates a glossy buckle detail, while the patent leather reflects light. Best of all, they’re available in a range of finishes and colors, such as navy, gold, and beige.

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

But I get it: Even though Swift rocked her Mary Jane pumps, you may still equate the babydoll shoes to the slip-on styles you used to wear as a kid, making them a controversial footwear choice. But this fashion throwback is anything but dated, as A-listers have been sporting the trend left and right. Kelly Ripa recently wore a glittery Mary Jane pair, Amal Clooney has been spotted in a pointed-toe version, and Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid owns a ballet silhouette. Sarah Jessica Parker also brings the style back almost every year, while Katie Holmes is another OG fan. And with this sudden influx of Mary Janes, I’m calling the shoe one of 2023’s biggest footwear trends.

Not to mention, these Sam Edelman Jildie Mary Jane Heels can seamlessly pair with just about anything in your spring wardrobe: Slip on a jean skirt and white button-up for a sweet spring look, wear tights or socks for a well-accessorized outfit, or throw on an oversized jacket for a bit of edge. They give off an effortless feel, but are guaranteed to make your look pop.

I’m also going to take a wild guess and say these Jildie pumps are extremely comfortable — why would Swift wear 4-inch heels through the streets of New York City if they weren’t? And I don’t think that’s a farfetched idea, being that they feature a thick platform, large toe box, and straps to keep your foot in place.

So if you, like me, can’t wait to get your hands on a pair of Sam Edelman Mary Jane Heels that are cute, versatile, and comfortable, shop the below picks for $140 and under.

