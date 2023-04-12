Taylor Swift Stepped Out in Hollywood’s Biggest 2023 Shoe Trend Kelly Ripa and Amal Clooney Keep Wearing

Sarah Jessica Parker and Gigi Hadid are also fans of the practical style.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift Took Notes from Gigi Hadid and Sported the Controversial Babydoll Shoes that are Under $150
Photo:

Backgrid

If you’re a Swiftie, you know this past week has been hard. Post Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split, we’ve been left with many questions and a heartbreak of our own (cue The 1). But the singer reassured us that she’s ‘shaking it off,’ as she was spotted leaving a restaurant with friends on Monday in NYC.  The fact that this was the first time Swift was spotted post-breakup definitely caught my attention, but what really reeled me in was her ‘fit. It was casual yet glamorous, featuring an off-the-shoulder top, embellished butterfly jeans, and a soda-cap purse, but the most alluring detail was her sexy and sophisticated Mary Jane pumps.

The all-black heels from Sam Edelman include squared-off toes, flared heels, and sling-back straps. The vintage style shoe also incorporates a glossy buckle detail, while the patent leather reflects light. Best of all, they’re available in a range of finishes and colors, such as navy, gold, and beige. 

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and samedelman.com

But I get it: Even though Swift rocked her Mary Jane pumps, you may still equate the babydoll shoes to the slip-on styles you used to wear as a kid, making them a controversial footwear choice. But this fashion throwback is anything but dated, as A-listers have been sporting the trend left and right. Kelly Ripa recently wore a glittery Mary Jane pair, Amal Clooney has been spotted in a pointed-toe version, and Swift’s friend Gigi Hadid owns a ballet silhouette. Sarah Jessica Parker also brings the style back almost every year, while Katie Holmes is another OG fan. And with this sudden influx of Mary Janes, I’m calling the shoe one of 2023’s biggest footwear trends.

Not to mention, these Sam Edelman Jildie Mary Jane Heels can seamlessly pair with just about anything in your spring wardrobe: Slip on a jean skirt and white button-up for a sweet spring look, wear tights or socks for a well-accessorized outfit, or throw on an oversized jacket for a bit of edge. They give off an effortless feel, but are guaranteed to make your look pop.

I’m also going to take a wild guess and say these Jildie pumps are extremely comfortable — why would Swift wear 4-inch heels through the streets of New York City if they weren’t? And I don’t think that’s a farfetched idea, being that they feature a thick platform, large toe box, and straps to keep your foot in place. 

So if you, like me, can’t wait to get your hands on a pair of Sam Edelman Mary Jane Heels that are cute, versatile, and comfortable, shop the below picks for $140 and under.  

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com and nordstrom.com

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and samedelman.com

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $140; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and samedelman.com

JILDIE MARY JANE SLING BACK HEEL

Sam Edelman

Shop now: $140; samedelman.com

Sam Edelman Women's Jildie Heels

Amazon

Shop now: $82 (originally $140); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
BB Cream for Redness
Our Favorite Redness-Reducing BB Cream Is “Perfect” for Mature Skin, According to 50-Year-Old Shoppers
Farmhouse Fresh CPC - Shoppers in Their 50s Are Seeing "Less Wrinkles" Thanks to This Silky, Anti-Aging Serum
Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles
Related Articles
Amazon new spring fashion arrivals this month
These 10 Under-$40 New Spring Fashion Arrivals Are Trending on Amazon
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials
Madewell Just Put Thousands of Sale Items on Double Discount, and Spring Essentials Start at $20
LOTD Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldaña Wore the Rule-Breaking Pants I’m Living in This Season
MGemi Early Access Sale Exclusive
The Italian Shoe Brand Hollywood Loves Dropped a Massive Sale
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Wedding Guests Get "So Many Compliments" on This Flattering Amazon Dress That's Just $12 Right Now
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Just Wore This Major Spring 2023 Shoe Trend
Amazon Lace Midi Dress
Amazon’s Best-Selling New Midi Dress for Spring Is “Beautifully Made” and on Sale for Under $50
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have Reportedly Broken Up After Six Years Together
Editor-approved Amazon fashion weekend deals
5 Editor-Approved Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Weekend, Starting at $12
The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Brought Its Just Launched Its Most Practical Shoe in the U.S.
The Grungy Shoe Brand Worn Across Hollywood Just Brought Its Most Practical Style to the U.S.
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ridiculous Pants Worth Trying ASAP
The 99 Best Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend for Up to 88% Off
The 99 Best Amazon Deals to Shop for Up to 82% Off This Weekend
Kevyn Aucoin Mascara
The Tubing Mascara We Named the Best of 2023 Keeps My Eyelids Smudge-Free — Even in Hot, Sweaty Weather
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Emily Ratajkowski Practically Lives in This Classic Sneaker Brand You Probably Owned as a Kid
Nordstrom Heel Sale
I Can Walk and Dance in These Comfy Block Heels for 6+ Hours, and They’re 50% Off Right Now