Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too

If you haven’t already heard by now, Taylor Swift recently made her first appearance with rumored boyfriend Matty Healy in New York City. While many people are swooning over the potential romance budding between these two artists (don’t get me wrong, we are too), we’re equally as obsessed with Swift’s outfit. The singer wore a black skort, simple sneakers, a leather crossbody bag, and a New York University-branded, striped sweatshirt. Rugby shirts, like the one Swift was wearing, have become popular among our favorite celebs recently, and we found five lookalikes for less than $35 at Amazon.

At the beginning of the month, Swift’s bestie Gigi Hadid was spotted on the streets of New York City wearing a collared, collegiate-style sweatshirt. And before that, Dua Lipa wore a striped, collared henley shirt, and Elsa Hosk sported an entire rugby-style outfit, including a striped shirt and a matching mini skirt. It’s safe to say the preppy trend is here to stay, and Amazon has plenty of rugby shirt options to help you achieve the look.

Shop Rugby-Style Shirts on Amazon:

A simple way to try out the scholastic-inspired trend is with a striped T-shirt, like this Amazon Essentials puff-sleeve style. It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, and it comes in sizes XS through XXL. Given the shirt’s elevated shape, it would look great tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers with a thin leather belt and loafers for a day in the office. You could also wear the tee casually with denim cut-offs and worn-in white sneakers.

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Another tee option, this cropped, boxy style from The Drop, another one of Amazon’s in-house brands, comes in six striped patterns and sizes XXS through 5X. The cotton shirt has oversized sleeves, an exposed seam down the center of the back, and a hemline that hits just below the natural waist on most people, making it ideal for styling with high-waisted pants and shorts.

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

To truly embody Taylor’s off-duty look, go for a striped crewneck, like this oversized pullover sweatshirt that comes in 45 color combinations. It’s “super lightweight,” according to a reviewer, making it perfect for the warmer months ahead. Throw on the sweatshirt with a pair of black shorts or an athletic skort, and finish off the look with solid-colored sneakers, à la Ms. Swift.

Shop now: $32; amazon.com

And for a cropped version, check out this long-sleeve striped tee that’s on sale for $20, aka its lowest price in 30 days. It comes in 14 patterns, each with drop shoulders, a crew neckline, and elastic cuffs. One shopper confirmed it’s “really comfortable, cute, and flattering,” which is pretty much all you can ask for from a casual tee. Wear it as an extra layer over your favorite tank tops and shorts all summer long.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $26); amazon.com

If you’re into the polo shirt look, go for this long-sleeve striped tee that has a contrasting white collar. The body of the shirt is made from ribbed polyester with drop shoulders, elastic cuffs, and a cropped silhouette. Thanks to the collar, you can easily dress this shirt up with a mini skirt or trousers and loafers, but you can also wear it casually with denim shorts and sneakers.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

With all these affordable rugby shirts available on Amazon, it’s easy to try out the Taylor Swift-approved preppy trend for yourself.

