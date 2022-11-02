Taylor Swift and I Both Can’t Get Enough of This Velvet, Lacy Dress — but It’s Selling Out Fast

Some people like Taylor Swift; they know the lyrics to All Too Well and prefer “the old Taylor.” But then there is me: hopelessly devoted to being a Swiftie for life. Just call on my eight-year-old self for proof. During my Taylor journey, I’ve come to love many things about Miss Swift — like her poignant lyrics and endless passion for cats — but one attribute stands out from the rest: her sense of fashion.

Swift has been known to rock a look that seamlessly ties into her catalog of music (think: distressed sweatshirts for Reputation and paperboy hats for Folklore). With her release of Midnights, Swift has been stepping out in sky-colored pieces such as a lavender coat and deep blue mini dress. Most recently, the pop singer posed in a black velvet dress for a candid Instagram photo with Phoebe Bridgers, who will be tagging along for Swift’s “The Eras Tour.” And as InStyle’s resident Swiftie, you know I found the exact dress the pop icon was sporting — and I’m obsessed, too.

According to a brand representative, the black velvet dress is from Reformation. The autumnal slip features a body-contouring silhouette, completed with lace detailing on both the bodice and neckline. You may not have noticed, as Swift’s back is turned away from the camera, but the back of the dress also includes a center cutout, followed by a line of buttons.

As soon as I saw this dress, I couldn’t wait to snatch one up and make like the songwriter and wear this sultry piece for a night out (or even make it sweet for a day of hitting the town). While the $328 price tag is a bit more than I would typically spend on a dress, it’s far more economical than some of Swift’s other pieces, so I was all in.

I couldn’t wait to style this vintage-esque getup. I paired it with tall boots and a slightly oversized leather jacket on a chillier night to turn the dress into a cozy date night ‘fit. I also plan on layering the velvet gown over a long-sleeved turtleneck and throwing on some suede, pointed-toe flats, like this pair from Sam Edelman.

Though, I should warn you: Once Swift wears something, it almost always sells out, and this dress is no different. The original black color is already out of stock in some sizes with the restock date yet to be determined. Shoppers can still lock in the blood orange option, though — and in my opinion, it’s the ideal choice for fall. But I’d act fast, or you may end up with sweet nothing (and, yes, that was totally a Midnights reference).