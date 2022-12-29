The Taylor Swift-Approved Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast

Even in the dead of winter, I dread wearing pants. While I love my legs, I often find myself hating the way they look in jeans and trousers. Those that fit around my torso feel terribly constricting around my thighs and bum, but on the other hand, styles that lift my butt without compressing it are always too loose at the waist. I know I’m not alone in this struggle, which is why I never gatekeep when I find an amazing pair of pants that checks all my boxes.

Take the Reformation Cynthia Button Fly High Rise Straight Corduroy Pants, for instance. Worn by Taylor Swift (a Reformation devotee) just last month, the trousers have all the necessary features you’d want in an ultra-flattering pant: A curve-hugging high waist, versatile color options, and a sturdy material with just the right amount of stretch. Plus, the flared silhouette has a leg-elongating effect and pairs perfectly with winter boots. Most importantly, they fit my waist perfectly and make my butt look amazing — all while being surprisingly comfortable.

Reformation

Shop now: $44 (Originally $148); thereformation.com

To be fair, Taylor looks good in almost everything she wears. However, I’ve convinced almost all of my friends, short and tall, to try these pants out — and all have become equally as obsessed as I am. Now that it’s officially too cold to wear skirts, these trousers have become the staple holding my entire wardrobe together. I typically pair them with a cropped sweater and boots, or for lazy days at home, a sweatshirt and some fuzzy socks. Every other pair of pants I own (with the exception of sweatpants) get torn off the moment I enter my apartment, but these are comfy enough that I keep them on for hours. Plus, they’re versatile enough to wear during the day, evening, and dare I say, midnights?

A major bonus? They’re currently on sale for a whopping 70 percent off at Reformation — the only catch being that they’re final sale — bringing the price down to just $44. To celebrate this major discount, I personally will be buying multiple pairs, and I suggest you do the same — they’re truly that awesome. Certain colors and sizes are already sold out and the others are going fast, so shop yours ASAP before they’re gone for good.