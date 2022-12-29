The Taylor Swift-Approved Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast

The flattering pants are already gone in certain colors, so don’t hesitate.

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

taylor swift reformation pants review
Photo:

InStyle / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Even in the dead of winter, I dread wearing pants. While I love my legs, I often find myself hating the way they look in jeans and trousers. Those that fit around my torso feel terribly constricting around my thighs and bum, but on the other hand, styles that lift my butt without compressing it are always too loose at the waist. I know I’m not alone in this struggle, which is why I never gatekeep when I find an amazing pair of pants that checks all my boxes.

Take the Reformation Cynthia Button Fly High Rise Straight Corduroy Pants, for instance. Worn by Taylor Swift (a Reformation devotee) just last month, the trousers have all the necessary features you’d want in an ultra-flattering pant: A curve-hugging high waist, versatile color options, and a sturdy material with just the right amount of stretch. Plus, the flared silhouette has a leg-elongating effect and pairs perfectly with winter boots. Most importantly, they fit my waist perfectly and make my butt look amazing — all while being surprisingly comfortable.

Cynthia Button Fly High Rise Straight Corduroy Pants

Reformation

Shop now: $44 (Originally $148); thereformation.com

To be fair, Taylor looks good in almost everything she wears. However, I’ve convinced almost all of my friends, short and tall, to try these pants out — and all have become equally as obsessed as I am. Now that it’s officially too cold to wear skirts, these trousers have become the staple holding my entire wardrobe together. I typically pair them with a cropped sweater and boots, or for lazy days at home, a sweatshirt and some fuzzy socks. Every other pair of pants I own (with the exception of sweatpants) get torn off the moment I enter my apartment, but these are comfy enough that I keep them on for hours. Plus, they’re versatile enough to wear during the day, evening, and dare I say, midnights? 

A major bonus? They’re currently on sale for a whopping 70 percent off at Reformation — the only catch being that they’re final sale — bringing the price down to just $44. To celebrate this major discount, I personally will be buying multiple pairs, and I suggest you do the same — they’re truly that awesome. Certain colors and sizes are already sold out and the others are going fast,  so shop yours ASAP before they’re gone for good.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Bella Hadid Doc Martens
The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom
Best Early New Years Amazon Deals
Amazon’s Early New Years Sale Already Has Discounts Up to 81% Off, and We found the 25 Best Deals
Kaia Gerber
This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide
Related Articles
InStyle Editor-Approved Bras
Lots of InStyle Editor-Approved Bras Are on Sale, and We Found the 7 Best Deals
Editor and Oprah Approved Brand Holiday Sale
This Editor- and Oprah-Approved Brand Has a Sneaky Post-Holiday Sale — and These Are the Best Items to Shop
Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA
Kate Hudson Mastered the Snow Bunny Aesthetic in a Cozy Snowsuit and the Season’s Must-Have Boots
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
This Practical Accessory Is One of Oprah’s Favorites — and It’s on Sale for 20 Percent Off at Amazon
Katie Holmes Jennifer Lawrence
These Ridiculous Pants Were the Biggest Fashion Trend of 2022 — and They’re Not Going Away Anytime Soon
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Universally Flattering Boot Trend That’s a Multi-Season Staple
This Secret Post-Christmas Sale Is Offering Valentino for 73% Off â but Itâs Bound to Sell Out
This Secret Sale Has Valentino, Trina Turk, and Versace for Up to 80% Off
Kaia Gerber
This Kaia Gerber-Approved Skincare Brand Just Launched a Post-Holiday Sale With 25% Off Sitewide
Hailey Bieber is seen on December
Hailey Bieber Paired a $7,750 Puffer With the Most Ridiculous Denim Trend of 2022
Tory Burch Just Added 200+ New Sale Styles Up to 50% Off â Here are the 10 Best Ones
Tory Burch Secretly Just Slashed Up to 50% Off 200 Styles, and These are the 10 We’re Buying ASAP
Amazon After-Christmas Sale
Amazon’s Epic After-Christmas Sale Is Here, and We Found the 30 Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Donned Winter’s Coziest Coat With a Retro Supermodel-Loved Sneaker
Shoppers Say This Nordstrom-Famous Bra âLives Up to the Hypeâ and Flatters All Figures â and Itâs Up to 40% Off
Shoppers With Cup Sizes From B to G Say This Bra Is “Sexy and Comfortable” — and It’s 40% Off
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made LA Her Runway in a Glitzy Micro Mini and Barbie-esque Pumps
Michelle Obama White Cargo Pants IG
Michelle Obama Paired Silky Cargo Pants With an Oversized Blazer and a Super-Voluminous Ponytail
Cold-Weather Staple Celebrities Rely on to Elevate Any Outfit
The Cold-Weather Wardrobe Staple That Elevates Any Winter Look Starts at Just $6 Apiece