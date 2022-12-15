Taylor Swift and I Both Have This Cozy Cashmere Sweater — and It’s 50% Percent Off Right Now

IMO, no one does cozy like Taylor Swift. Between Red (Taylor’s Version) being one of the most comforting albums of all time and her obsession with stylish coats and cardigans, she knows how to stay snuggly all season long. So when Miss Swift wore a cashmere sweater back in October, I knew I had to snag it — and the style is now 50 percent off.

The cashmere sweater in point is from Reformation and I, of course, reached for the singer-songwriter’s go-to and have been wearing it ever since. The relaxed top features a slightly cropped silhouette and a dropped shoulder for added comfort. While it’s exceptionally perfect for lounging around the house (think: snuggling on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa), the preppy collar makes it ideal for sophisticated occasions as well. Additionally, the eco-friendly cashmere is downright warm, and has kept me toasty during the cold months.

But it gets better: You can bag the artist’s (and my) originally $168 sweater for as low as $84. It comes in six varying colors including dark gray, eco beige, and Swift’s camel pick, which unfortunately isn’t on sale, but other neutral hues are. I have a feeling Swift is just as hooked on those too.

This isn’t the first time the Midnights singer has worn Reformation either; the brand let me know that she has a knack for its on-sale Esther Dress. In November, Swift also posed alongside Phoebe Bridgers in a black Lorenzo Velvet Dress — and yes, it’s on sale, too. Both the artichoke and blood orange colors can be yours for $164 off. I own this getup as well, and let’s just say the compliments always flood in.

Swift isn’t the only Reformation lover either. Hailey Bieber has been spotted in the brand’s Juliette dress, Blake Lively has worn the Milo Utility Overalls, and Jennifer Lopez has styled the Stassie dress — and they’re all discounted.

Shop the above favorites and more celebrity-approved picks alongside an up-to 50 percent off discount below. But I’d shop swiftly or they may sell like Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid’s signature Cynthia Doodle High-Rise Straight Jeans already have.