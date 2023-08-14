Taylor Swift Just Wore a Cutesy Version of the Practical Shoes Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat

Snag a similar pair for just $17 at Amazon.

Published on August 14, 2023 @ 04:00AM

Taylor Swift Balet Flats
Photo:

Instagram @vanessabryant

Of all the shoe trends to dominate the last few years — from gorpcore hiking sneakers to metallic heels — there’s one style I’ve gone back to time and time again: ballet flats. Thanks to their practical nature and feminine look, ballet flats easily elevate any outfit while still being totally wearable. The moment I realized the style I wore on repeat in the 2010s was back, I was once again adding it to my closet. I’m definitely not the only one, as celebs like Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner have been wearing flats consistently this year — and Taylor Swift is one of the latest stars to don the trend. 

In an Instagram photo posted by Vanessa Bryant, the singer paired her sequined leotard with a pair of baby pink flats complete with a bow. While we’re not sure of her exact style, we did find a lookalike pair that Amazon shoppers say are “pretty and functional” and “surprisingly comfortable.”

Amazon Feversole Women's Macaroon Colorful Memory Foam Cushion Insock Patent Ballet Flat

Amazon

Feversole’s ballet flats are an easy way to copy Swift’s look for less. Available for just $27, these ballet flats feature five millimeters of memory foam cushioning that customers rave makes the shoes so “comfy and squishy” that they don’t need additional inserts like other flats. And while the pink shade is the closest to what Swift wore, this shoe is also available in 67 other colors (yes, really!), including trendy silver and classic black. So, it’s no wonder this style has received more than 3,200 five-star ratings from customers. 

Among the thousands of perfect ratings, many shoppers credit how the shoe blends comfort with style, with one person declaring them “a must-buy” for anyone “who needs to be on [their] feet for a long period of time while dressed up.” Another shopper loved how the “comfortable” and “cute” shoe didn’t gap at the sides when they walked, adding that on top of its practicality, the style “looks expensive.” And according to those who own the shoe, they’re also incredibly versatile, with some noting that they’ve worn them with “all [their] dresses and suits,” while others say that they pair them with throw-and-go errand outfits because the shoes can “dress up whatever you are wearing.”

Make like Swift and add a pair of Feversole’s comfy ballet flats flats to your cart; you won’t regret it. Shop more similar pairs, below.

Shoes 18 Ballerina Ballet Flats

Amazon Shoes 18 Womens Ballerina Ballet Flats Shoe with Bow

Amazon

Bernardo Footwear Square Toe Ballet Flat

Nordstrom BERNARDO FOOTWEAR Square Toe Ballet Flat (Women)

Nordstrom

J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats

J.Crew Zoe ballet flats in leather

J.Crew

Vivaia Claire Round-Toe Flats

Vivaia Round-Toe Flats (Claire)

Vivaia

Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

Zappos Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

Zappos

Allbirds Tree Breezers Flats

AllBirds Women's Tree Breezers

AllBirds

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Statement Flats—We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
Selena Gomezâs Style Continues to Impress Me, So Iâm Recreating Her Latest Look With This $12 Top
Selena Gomez’s Style Always Impresses Me, So I’m Recreating Her Latest Look With This Flattering $12 Top
46DDD Boob Tape
People With DD Chest Sizes Say Amazon’s Top-Selling Boob Tape “Works Like a Charm” Even After “Sweaty Dancing”
