Taylor Swift Just Wore a Cutesy Version of the Practical Shoes Katie Holmes Wears on Repeat

Of all the shoe trends to dominate the last few years — from gorpcore hiking sneakers to metallic heels — there’s one style I’ve gone back to time and time again: ballet flats. Thanks to their practical nature and feminine look, ballet flats easily elevate any outfit while still being totally wearable. The moment I realized the style I wore on repeat in the 2010s was back, I was once again adding it to my closet. I’m definitely not the only one, as celebs like Katie Holmes and Kendall Jenner have been wearing flats consistently this year — and Taylor Swift is one of the latest stars to don the trend.

In an Instagram photo posted by Vanessa Bryant, the singer paired her sequined leotard with a pair of baby pink flats complete with a bow. While we’re not sure of her exact style, we did find a lookalike pair that Amazon shoppers say are “pretty and functional” and “surprisingly comfortable.”

Feversole’s ballet flats are an easy way to copy Swift’s look for less. Available for just $27, these ballet flats feature five millimeters of memory foam cushioning that customers rave makes the shoes so “comfy and squishy” that they don’t need additional inserts like other flats. And while the pink shade is the closest to what Swift wore, this shoe is also available in 67 other colors (yes, really!), including trendy silver and classic black. So, it’s no wonder this style has received more than 3,200 five-star ratings from customers.

Among the thousands of perfect ratings, many shoppers credit how the shoe blends comfort with style, with one person declaring them “a must-buy” for anyone “who needs to be on [their] feet for a long period of time while dressed up.” Another shopper loved how the “comfortable” and “cute” shoe didn’t gap at the sides when they walked, adding that on top of its practicality, the style “looks expensive.” And according to those who own the shoe, they’re also incredibly versatile, with some noting that they’ve worn them with “all [their] dresses and suits,” while others say that they pair them with throw-and-go errand outfits because the shoes can “dress up whatever you are wearing.”

Make like Swift and add a pair of Feversole’s comfy ballet flats flats to your cart; you won’t regret it. Shop more similar pairs, below.

Shoes 18 Ballerina Ballet Flats

Bernardo Footwear Square Toe Ballet Flat

J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats

Vivaia Claire Round-Toe Flats

Steve Madden Blossoms Ballet Flat

Allbirds Tree Breezers Flats