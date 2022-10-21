Taylor Swift has done it again. The 32-year-old pop star just released her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 21. To celebrate the release, she took to Tumblr. There, she invited fans to “meet [her] at midnight” and enjoy a customized Midnights Tumblr theme. But all eyes were on Swift's elegant nighttime attire.

The songwriter was adorned in a pastel green slip dress with lace details. If you’re in the market for your very own Swift-inspired nightgown, this $71 River Island find is gorgeously close.

Swift also let her golden locks down in effortless waves while wearing a deep smokey eye and a natural lip. The singer’s hands were bejeweled with exquisite gold and silver jewelry, such as these stackable Rellery rings.

But perhaps the most alluring piece of Swift’s Midnights attire was her fluffy statement coat. Featuring a color perfect for her Lavender Haze track, the shaggy coat was too good to ignore; and lucky for you, we’re masterminds and found the exact one.

Shop now: $168; freepeople.com

Swift’s $168 Renata Fur Coat is from Free People and comes in a purple gray and sand color. The oversized frame and open front make it great for playing with proportions, while the lined interior keeps you warm. It’s made with faux fur and can be dressed down with a pair of oversized jeans, upgraded with heels, or worn in your next Midnights-inspired photoshoot.

But this Free People Renata Fur Coat is almost out of stock, because when Swift wears something, it goes quickly. Though, you’re not on your own, kid. I searched the internet for the best lookalikes, and found options from Topshop, Cider, and Revolve. Shop them fast or you may end up with Sweet Nothing and saying, “I Would’ve, Should've, Could’ve.”

Shop now: $198; freepeople.com

Shop now: $111; asos.com

Shop now: $36 (Originally $46); cider.com

Shop now: $298; revolve.com

Shop now: $35-$42; amazon.com