Taylor Swift Tops Maxim's 2015 Hot 100 List, Calls Feminism "The Most Important Movement"

Taylor Swift is hot, there's no denying that. In fact, she's the hottest in the world–at least according to Maxim. On the heels of her mega night at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards, the 1989 singer has been named the most talented woman alive by the magazine (a title she calls "really nice and such an incredible compliment").

Really stoked about this #1 on Maxim's Hot List situation. Thank you @MaximMag :) A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 19, 2015 at 6:12am PDT

"This year has been my favorite year of my life so far," Swift told Maxim. But the singer also used the interview to talk about an issue that has recently become important to her: feminism.

"I didn’t quite see all the ways that feminism is vital to growing up in the world we live in [when I was younger]," she said. "Misogyny is ingrained in people from the time they are born. So to me, feminism is probably the most important movement that you could embrace, because it's just basically another word for equality." Head over to maxim.com for the full interview.

