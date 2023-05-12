Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

They were seen holding hands, for one.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on May 12, 2023 @ 03:10PM
Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Taylor Swift hasn't confirmed her rumored romance with Matty Healy, but sources close to the pair shared that they're more than just friends. While it may be a while before the notoriously private superstar shares anything about her relationship status, People reports that she and The 1975 frontman were seen holding hands in New York City. 

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told People. Another insider continued: "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Neither Swift nor Healy has made any official statements on whether or not they're dating in the wake of Taylor's breakup with Joe Alwyn. The two were together for six years and broke up in April 2023. CNN reported that a source close to Swift confirmed the news, saying, “Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

Taylor Swift performs onstage for night three of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

People adds that Healy made an appearance in Nashville for Swift's Eras Tour stop at Nissan Stadium earlier this month. Healy performed alongside Phoebe Bridgers and was spotted later in the VIP area with Swift's friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. Back in 2014, Healy and Swift sparked dating rumors, but the rocker noted that it was "all fake." Two years later, he set the internet rumor mill ablaze again when he sat down for an interview with magazine and shared that he and Swift had a "flirtation." The two worked together on Swift's album Midnights.

Swift also made a surprise appearance on The 1975's tour, when she walked onstage during a break at the band's London performance to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

