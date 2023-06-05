Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Broke Up

Yes, that's whiplash you're feeling.

Published on June 5, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are done and dusted. After a brief romance, which neither of them actually confirmed, sources close to Swift shared that she's single again. While TMZ was the first the break the news, sources close to the singer have shared their thoughts with various outlets. The relationship, although short, managed to garner an open letter from a Swiftie, produce countless TikTok reaction pieces, and have fans of Swift's rumored romance with Karlie Kloss light a candle in memory of the relationship that never was. 

"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Prior to her romance with Healy, who fronts the band The 1975 and shares mutual friends with Swift thanks to their connections in the music industry, Swift was connected to actor Joe Alwyn. The two managed to maintain an under-the-radar relationship for more than six years before they split in April 2023. 

In May, Healy was spotted at the Eras Tour Nashville stop, fueling rumors that Swift had moved on from her time with Alwyn.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," a source told ET at the time. "Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them." After Healy's appearance at her show, they were spotted on a dinner date with Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, his fiancée. Although they didn't date for long, fans could expect a breakup song or two from Swift, in keeping with her M.O. Just ask Jake Gyllenhaal or Joe Jonas. 

