Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s Late-Night Recording Studio Date Unofficially Confirmed That They’re Very Much Official

While many of us are still reeling from the internet-breaking news that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matt Healy are reportedly dating — an announcement that came just a month after sources announced Swift had ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn — 2023’s most surprising couple (Tatt? Matt-lor?) continued to prove that they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon by making their first joint public appearance together in New York City.

On Monday, the rumored couple confirmed that they’re together in at least some capacity by stepping out in tandem after a late-night studio session at Greenwich Village’s Electric Lady Studios. While Swift looked comfy-casual in an oversized purple NYU sweatshirt, a black skater skirt, and khaki sneakers during the outing, Healy kept his outfit equally low-key (but his body language much flirtier) by wearing a black-on-black look and brown boots while guiding Taylor out of the studio with his hand on her lower back.

Not only does the musicians’ joint appearance shortly succeed Healy’s attendance at not one, but four (!) of Swift’s Eras Tour performances, but it comes just days after the pair were spotted hand-in-hand at New York’s Casa Cipriani with their longtime friend (and alleged matchmaker), Jack Antonoff, following People’s report that things between Swift and Healy are “not just platonic.”

getty images

“Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told the publication. Another insider continued: "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic.”