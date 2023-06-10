Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time

But hurry, the versatile style will likely sell out.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on June 10, 2023

Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Photo:

Backgrid

Admittedly, I have yet to try the shoe trend that seemingly every stylish celebrity is donning as of late. ICYMI: Mary Janes are everywhere, with the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Middleton, and Taylor Swift sporting the style. Swift’s kicks, the Jildie Pump from Sam Edelman, are on sale at Nordstrom for 40 percent off. The shoes are available in numerous colors; the warm cocoa hue — an almost black-brown that’s versatile and timeless — is my personal favorite, and just so happens to be the pair that’s on sale. Consider this a sign to hop aboard the trend train if you, like I, have yet to do so — but hurry. This sale is for a limited time only.

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Jildie Platform Slingback Sandal Warm Cocoa

Nordstrom

Shop now: $84 (Originally $140); nordstrom.com

The Sam Edelman Jildie Pump is a sky-high, sexy spin on the classic Mary Jane style. Made from a soft, light-reflecting patent leather, it features a square toe and a 4.5-inch heel that’s both fun and functional: Soaring though it is, the heel is more stable than your average 4-incher thanks to its flared, block-heel style. Moreover, the heel-chunkiness means it’s immune to sinking into grass, making it perfect for outdoor events. The slingback style gives the shoe a sophisticated flair, and the rounded gold buckle adds a touch of elegance. It’s adjustable, too, making this shoe a comfortable pick for ankles of all sizes. 

The pumps are a statement accessory that work with endless outfits. Plus, they can be worn with or without socks, depending on the vibe you’re going for. Swift styled her own pair of pumps with a casual basic black T-shirt, dark-wash jeans, and a glitzy, on-trend metallic bag from Paco Rabanne for a look that was laid back with a touch of glamor.

One shopper says the shoes are “stylish and comfortable.” In fact, they’ve repurchased the pump in more than one shade. “I get compliments every time I wear them,” they add. Another reviewer, who typically wears orthotic shoes for comfort, calls the Jildie Pump “so adorable, elegant and versatile,” adding, “you can wear them for casual [events], business, [and] date night.” 

Shop Taylor Swift’s on-trend, versatile, and surprisingly comfortable Mary Janes shoe style while the Sam Edelman Jildie Pump in “warm cocoa” are 40 percent off at Nordstrom. I’m anticipating sell-out status soon, so snag them while they’re still in stock. 

