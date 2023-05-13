Taylor Swift Just Wore the Practical Shoe Seen on Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes, and We Found 10 Similar Styles

And they’re up to 45 percent off.

May 13, 2023

Taylor Swift Loafers
At one time or another, we've all likely struggled to pick a pair of shoes to style with an OOTD, which is why adding classic evergreen options that will complement practically anything in your closet will be an investment your future self will thank you for. The pair of shoes to have your eye on right now? A timeless pair of black loafers.

Taylor Swift recently wore a pair as part of a monochromatic look in New York City that was a nod to her Reputation era style circa 2017. Swift strolled the streets with her girl gang pals Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and the Haim sisters in a black ensemble capped off by her practical footwear, proving that this comfortable shoe can work with any outfit, any time of year. We’ve seen similar styles on everyone from Olivia Wilde and Katie Holmes to Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, signaling this trend is here to stay — and belongs in our closets.  

If you don’t already own a pair of black loafers, now’s the time. We found several styles available at Nordstrom similar to Swift’s, and they start at just $33. 


This loafer style by Free People is almost identical to Swift’s, and we’re guessing it’s a fraction of the price. Several shoppers said that the shoes are easy to walk in and versatile, with one writing they’re “cute, comfortable, and can be worn with so many things.” They feature a leather exterior and interior and a rubber sole with a one-inch platform for a bit of added height, too. 

Lyra Lug Sole Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $82–$148 (Originally $148); nordstrom.com

If you tend to worry about the potential blisters that can happen as the result of a new pair of shoes, this mule style is a great alternative to an enclosed back loafer. The classic penny style combined with the block heel and square toe makes them “a keeper,” according to one shopper who also added that they’re “so versatile and comfortable.” 

Anikka Loafer Mule

Nordstrom

Shop now: $33–$60 (Originally $60); nordstrom.com

This faux leather London Loafer by Lifestride has a soft cushion interior and a rubber sole with ample traction if you are considering adding the style to your closet but want to ensure you can walk in them comfortably. One shopper mentioned that they’re “easy to dress up or down,” while another who said they’re a flight attendant called them a “cute and comfortable” shoe that goes with their uniform. 

London Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $68 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

If you’re interested in a style with a bit more pizazz, this pair with shiny metal accents is a business-casual option to take you from work to a night out. In addition to black, this universal style is also available in eight other colors and textures, like camel suede or denim. 

Zany Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $70–100 (Originally $100); nordstrom.com

For more timeless, wear-with-anything loafers that resemble Swift’s classic black pair, keep scrolling for our picks available at Nordstrom.

Melinda Penny Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $61 (Originally $110); nordstrom.com

Eda Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $84–$120 (Originally $120); nordstrom.com

Flawless Platform Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com

Total Motion Lennox Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Cosmo 2.0 Patent Leather Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $180; nordstrom.com

Minka Lug Loafer

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

