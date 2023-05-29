Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $20

I’ve been studying Taylor Swift’s style since she stepped out in country boots and sundresses during her Fearless era. Fifteen years later (*shamelessly sings Fifteen*), I’m still keen on her fashion choices, especially when they include versatile pieces that are ideal for summer.

Swift has been seen showing up to NYC’s Electric Lady Studios (hopefully recording new music), and I couldn’t help but notice that the singer-songwriter has been carrying little brown bags like crazy. First, she showed up in a NYU sweatshirt and Tods mini bag. Then, she re-wore a pair of Magnolia Pearl floral pants with a Stella McCartney wicker crossbody, followed by a Ralph Lauren purse. And most recently, she donned an all-white ‘fit, complimented by a Mansur Gavriel satchel. Each accessory features the same cocoa-colored hue, and I found eight bag styles to snag the look for less.

8 Taylor Swift-Inspired Brown Bags



Unfortunately, I’m not able to call up TayTay on the phone and ask her why she’s been gravitating towards this multi-seasonal purse trend (if you want to chat, you know where to find me, T). However, I have a pretty good inkling as to why: Leading the charge is tanned leather’s ability to go with everything. Let’s take this woven Madewell bag for example. Not only does it feature a slouchy silhouette, rustic gold detailing, and interior zip pockets, but it’s an uncomplicated accessory you can reach for on repeat. Whether you wear denim, linen, or tulle, it’s the perfect add-on that even pairs with black, despite the age-old fashion rule that tries to separate the two hues.

Swift’s brown purses are also timeless, taking her lyric “we never go out of style” to new heights. This JW Pei bag is the quintessential depiction of that, as it includes a classic body and vintage snap-closure that will always be on trend. So you can think of little mahogany bags as an investment toward your fashion future, as you’ll be able to wear them for years to come without questioning if they’re still in.

Best of all, chocolate-hued accessories are functional. Unlike light-color bags that often get scuffed and smudged with wear, brown withstands most marks and streaks, making it a great choice for those on the move. This is especially true if you opt for a budget-friendly find like this $20 zip-up crossbody with over 26,800 reviews. Not only does it look good while on, but you can rest assured that you didn’t overpay for it.

So there you have it; compact brown bags are the way to go. And if you’re a Swiftie like me, Taylor carrying the style on repeat only affirms that claim — case closed. Though, as I said, I found eight purses to steal her look, so keep scrolling back to check out all of the editor-approved styles for the full shopping experience.

