Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have Reportedly Broken Up After Six Years Together

Swifties, cover your eyes and your ears: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly called it quits after dating for more than six years.



Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news on Saturday night, revealing that the singer and British actor broke up a few weeks ago. Sources told the publication that the split was amicable and "not dramatic," adding that their relationship "had just run its course."

Another insider close to Swift and Alwyn confirmed the breakup to People.

Swift and Alwyn began seeing each other in late 2016, but they did their best to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and managed to do so until May 2017. Alwyn first broke his silence about Swift being his girlfriend during an interview with British Vogue in 2018, but refused to share any further details about their romance. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he said. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Getty

Taylor also addressed their decision to keep things private. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” Swift told The Guardian in 2019. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it — but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”



That's not to say that Swift didn't offer fans any glimpses into their courtship. Many songs from her 2017 album reputation are about Joe — including "Gorgeous,' "Call It What You Want," and "Delicate." Meanwhile, the opening track on her Midnights album, "Lavender Haze," is also inspired by her and Alwyn's low-key romance and the lengths they go to shield their love story from the public.