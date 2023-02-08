Taylor Swift Reportedly Stole Joe Alwyn's Leather Jacket for Post-Grammys Festivities

Taylor Swift is known for dropping little Easter eggs about her work and personal life for her die-hard fans, the Swifties, to find. And the latest clue she dropped was in the form of a friend's post-Grammys Instagram photo dump, in which Swift reportedly wore a leather jacket belonging to her longtime (and notoriously private) boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Following the 2023 Grammys, fellow country star and pal Kelsea Ballerini shared a roundup of snaps from the evening, including one taken from behind Ballerini, Swift, and singer Fletcher with their arms around each other. In the photo, Swift wears her midnight blue two-piece which she sported during the ceremony, but added an oversized black leather jacket with zipper detailing that slipped off her shoulders.



Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed the garment and shared side-by-side images of the singer and her boyfriend both wearing the Celine Homme piece on Twitter. The Daily Mail reports that Alwyn was spotted out in 2022 several times wearing the same leather zip-up.

Other slides in the gallery included shots of Ballerini and her mother sipping on cocktails, a mirror selfie with Ballerini, Fletcher, and Sabrina Carpenter, and a snap of her and Fletcher taken in the booth of an iHop.

Although Alwyn did not join her at the awards ceremony, Swift was surrounded by friends, collaborators, and music industry peers. At one point, she was even spotted conversing with ex Harry Styles and the two exchanged a friendly fist-bump.