Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Wedding Guest Hairstyle Is a Nod To One of Her Best Collaborations

Once you’ve been a fan of Taylor Swift’s for long enough, you start to realize that truly nothing is off limits when it comes to Easter eggs (this is the woman who wrote “Mastermind,” lest you forget). As such, it’s only natural that eagle-eyed Swifties were on high alert to see what, exactly, Swift would step out in when attending her longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff’s, wedding to Margaret Qualley over the weekend — and more importantly, what it all meant.

Well, just days after fans noticed that the singer wore a very blue, very 1989-coded lace dress when attending Antonoff and Qualley’s New Jersey nuptials on Saturday (simultaneously serving as the couple’s “something blue” and as a nod to her and Jack’s first-ever collaboration), Swifties are now starting to take a closer look at Taylor’s hair, too.

getty

Upon first inspection, it would appear that Swift opted to style her corset dress with nothing but blingy silver jewelry, her signature red lip, and a simple straight hairstyle. But fans quickly noticed that the singer had also woven a long, dainty accent braid into her iconic blonde locks.

While the braid may not seem out of the ordinary to some, true Swifties (who are never afraid of a good reach) speculate that the tiny braid could actually be a subtle reference to one of her most decorated collaborations with Antonoff: 2020’s cottagecore escape and Grammy Album of the Year winner, folklore.

Although no one can confirm the true meaning of the mystery braid aside from Swift herself, it’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time that she’s sported the folklore-coded hair detail as of late. Before heading to Saturday’s wedding, Taylor was also spotted with a braid when entering a recording studio session (where she pulled it back into a ponytail) and again when grabbing dinner with Gigi Hadid and Ed Sheeran.