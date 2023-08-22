Taylor Swift's Exact 2-Piece Skirt Set Comes From the Editor-Loved Brand I Wear Like Clockwork

But hurry, it's selling out fast.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Taylor Swift's Exact Flattering Two-Piece Skirt Set
Photo:

Backgrid

Taylor Swift may sing about good girl faith and tight little skirts, but over the weekend, she ditched the latter and clung to a flowy, transitional piece and body-hugging tube top instead. What's more, both separates are still available to shop right now — but they’re selling out wicked fast.  

The flattering top and bottom are from Hill House Home, an editor-approved fashion brand that’s behind the internet-famous nap dress. So, when the Cruel Summer singer stepped out in the coveted label, you know everyone just about lost their minds. Even better, the pieces aren’t outrageously expensive, making the artist’s fashion sense actually obtainable. 

More specifically, Swift wore the brand’s June Nap Top in black scallop lace. Unfortunately, her exact pick has since sold out, but a very similar poppy red scallop lace option is still available. If you rather more subdued colors, then consider the night bloom cotton print or the solid navy offering. Either way, you can look forward to a cropped bandeau-inspired top, available in sizes XXS to XXL. I’m in love with the smocked detailing, which delivers a flattering and comfortable fit that accentuates your silhouette. The June Nap Top is also versatile, allowing you to dress it up with heels and a skirt like Swift or down with high-waisted jeans and tennis shoes. 

The Scallop Lace June Nap Top

Hill House Home The Scallop Lace June Nap Top

Hill House Home

The June Nap Top

Hill House Home The June Nap Top Navy

Hill House Home
Hill House Home The June Nap Top Night Bloom

Hill House Home

If you want the full Swift effect, you’ll want to include the Delphine Nap Skirt into your wardrobe, too. The midi-length separate features a smocked elastic waistband that can be worn low on the hips or as a high-rise waist, like Swift’s styling choice. Swift’s lace option has since been swiped off of the virtual shelves, but you can still shop the skirt in colors like navy, white, and other exciting prints. Wear it with the above matching top, throw on a staple T-shirt for an effortless, laid-back ‘fit, or turn it into your ideal transitional piece by adding a pair of boots and a jean jacket.

The Delphine Nap Skirt

Hill House Home The Delphine Nap Skirt Navy

Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Delphine Nap Skirt Night Bloom

Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Delphine Nap Skirt White Cotton

Hill House Home

But I’m not writing about Hill House Home just because my girl T wore the brand. Hill House Home is truly one of the superior fashion labels I have tried. I own three of its iconic Nap Dresses, and they’ve each established themselves as important parts of my wardrobe collection. I’ve worn the frocks countless times, and can confidently say that the fabrics used are high quality, made to last, and not to be forgotten, fashionable. 

Therefore, whether you’re here solely because of Swift or are curious about the world of Hill House Home, now’s the time to try out the brand. But I have to warn you: multiple colors and sizes of the top and skirt are already sold out. So, if you want to snag one before they’re taken right before your eyes, I recommend doing so sooner rather than later.   

