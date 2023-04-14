Taylor Swift Debuted a New Fairycore Dress For Her First Eras Tour Concert Post-Joe Alwyn Breakup

Ever since word broke that Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn had ended their six-year relationship last weekend (aka Taylor’s only weekend off through the entire Eras Tour schedule), Swifties have been (not so) patiently waiting to see how, exactly, the singer would act upon returning to the stage for the first time post-breakup. Well, we finally have our answer — and long story short, she seems to be doing just fine.

On Thursday, Swift resumed her Eras Tour performances by taking the stage for her first of three shows in Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. Doing what newly single people do best, the singer decided to switch up a few of her looks during the concert, debuting not one, but four (!) brand-new outfits throughout the show’s three-hour runtime. After swapping out her “Enchanted” sequin-covered ball gown for an equally as glitzy dress covered in flower petals, Taylor later slipped into a fairycore-approved green frock (complete with a midriff cutout, lots of frills, and floor-grazing sleeves) by Alberta Ferretti when entering her folklore portion of the concert shortly after.

getty images

Other outfit swaps included an orange version of the bead-covered purple two-piece and matching bedazzled booties Swift sports during her 1989 set, and a canary-yellow version of the tiered floor-length gown worn during her surprise song segment (last night’s were “Speak Now” and “Treacherous,” in case you were wondering).

Aside from just switching up her looks, Taylor also opted to address the elephant in the room head-on. When chatting with Thursday night’s crowd during the show, Swift jokingly quipped, “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” before quickly adding, “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.”

getty images

The singer seemingly addressed her breakup again when entering the Lover portion of the setlist, explaining that although the songs may be about moments in her life, at the end of the day, they’re just songs.

“We're going to go on a grand adventure this evening, take a little trip through 17 years of music, one era at a time,” she said before introducing “Lover.” “These songs are about my life or about fictional characters I've created, but at the end of the day I hope these songs can be part of your life. The song we are going to play next, it's just a love song, you know?”