Taylor Swift Paired Her Signature Side Bang with a Backless Jumpsuit at the 2022 AMAs

Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards, where she continued her recent style streak. And while the singer may have entered a new era sartorially-speaking, her glam hasn't changed.



Skipping the red carpet all together, Swift first stepped onto the stage to accept the award for Favorite Pop Album in a rhinestone-studded gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. The glimmering one-piece featured a plunging halter neck while showing off her bare back from behind, and was cinched by a matching gold belt at the waist. Taylor accessorized with metallic peep-toe stilettos, gold jewelry, and her signature beauty look — including her trademark red lip, blonde curls, and side-swept bangs.



Getty

Along with winning Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor's Version), Swift swept up the awards for Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Artist of the Year.

"This album is a rerecorded album and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you," she said during her Favorite Pop Album acceptance speech. "So I can't thank you enough for caring about this album that I'm so proud of." She went on to also shoutout her "beautiful, brilliant friend" Blake Lively for directing the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and thanked the people who agreed to being featured on the re-record, such as Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers.