Celebrity Taylor Swift Paired Her Signature Side Bang with a Backless Jumpsuit at the 2022 AMAs Another day, another award show. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 @ 08:08AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards, where she continued her recent style streak. And while the singer may have entered a new era sartorially-speaking, her glam hasn't changed. Skipping the red carpet all together, Swift first stepped onto the stage to accept the award for Favorite Pop Album in a rhinestone-studded gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. The glimmering one-piece featured a plunging halter neck while showing off her bare back from behind, and was cinched by a matching gold belt at the waist. Taylor accessorized with metallic peep-toe stilettos, gold jewelry, and her signature beauty look — including her trademark red lip, blonde curls, and side-swept bangs. Getty Along with winning Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor's Version), Swift swept up the awards for Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Artist of the Year. Taylor Swift Wore a See-Through Bejeweled Skirt with a Bustier Bodysuit at the 2022 MTV EMAs "This album is a rerecorded album and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me but I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you," she said during her Favorite Pop Album acceptance speech. "So I can't thank you enough for caring about this album that I'm so proud of." She went on to also shoutout her "beautiful, brilliant friend" Blake Lively for directing the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me," and thanked the people who agreed to being featured on the re-record, such as Chris Stapleton and Phoebe Bridgers. 22 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Up to 42% Off — a Week Before Black Friday