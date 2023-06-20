Taylor Swift Paired a Summer-Approved Backless Halter Top With Super-Strappy Heels for a GNO With Gigi Hadid

It's giving Reputation.

Published on June 20, 2023
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid
If there’s one person who knows the value of a good all-black look, it’s Taylor Swift. From the glitteriest black gowns to easy, breezy black dresses, the singer has more than proven the versatility of everyone’s favorite go-to color over the years — and she just kept the trend going by debuting a new backless (Taylor’s) version of the trend during a GNO with her longtime friend Gigi Hadid.

On Sunday, the singer sported the summer-approved look when stepping out for dinner at celeb-loved Nobu in New York City in a black-on-black (... on black) ensemble. During the outing, Swift wore a matching two-piece set (which could easily have been mistaken for a simple maxidress) comprised of a backless black The Row halter top and high-waisted black trousers. Strappy coordinating O Jour heels and a cream-colored Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch accessorized the ‘fit, and Taylor finished off the simple look by tying her hair into a low, messy bun and swiping on her signature red lip color.

Continuing the low-key vibe, Gigi wore an equally muted plain white cropped T-shirt paired with a high-waisted black maxiskirt and patent-leather dress shoes. She elevated her look by adding a stack of gold necklaces and scrunched ankle socks, and she wore her blonde hair up in a slicked-back bun.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

While the pair may have been spotted going out to eat, the outing came just months after Gigi told InStyle that she also enjoys heading to Taylor’s house when she’s in need of a good home-cooked meal. 

“Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her. She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love. So, I love to cook, but it's also such a treat to get cooked for,” she told InStyle back in April. “And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that, I think that that's when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you're both working towards manifesting those really special moments.”

