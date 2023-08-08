Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour

With Taylor Swift now over halfway through her six-night Eras Tour stay at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, we’ve seen more A-list Swifities come out of the woodwork than ever before. From Channing Tatum to Sofia Vergara, celebrities can’t get enough of Swift’s three-hour concert extravaganza, and the latest star to get in on the fun was none other than Alicia Keys (and her die-hard Swiftie son, Genesis).

On Sunday, Keys shared a roundup of photos detailing her and her 8-year-old son’s Eras Tour experience, from rocking out during the performance to meeting Swift after her show. In the first slide, Taylor — who appeared to be fresh off of the stage in the navy blue dress from her Midnights portion of the concert — embraced Genesis while giving him a kiss on the cheek as the little one grinned from ear to ear. Other inclusions saw Genesis exchanging friendship bracelets with the songstress and posing with Swift alongside his mom, who wore a blue denim jumpsuit and a cream-colored shoulder bag.

instagram/alicia keys

Elsewhere in the dump, Keys also took a moment to showcase the sweet note that Swift had penned to her son, which came as a “special delivery” after they had left the meet-and-greet.

“Gen, Hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you!! Love, Taylor,” the handwritten note read.

Keys rounded out the adorable dump by including some throwback photos of Swift and her son interacting at the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards and captioning the post, “Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜”

Taylor’s sweet interaction with Genesis came just days after she gave yet another celebrity kid their special moment by gifting Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka the coveted “22” bowler hat.

Like any doting mother, Vanessa was sure to share photos of the once-in-a-lifetime interaction on Instagram after the show simply captioned, “We love you @taylorswift ❤️.”