Taylor Swift's Floral Summer Dress Sold Out in Less Than 24 Hours, but I Found 7 Lookalikes Starting at $31

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Published on May 17, 2023 @ 11:00AM

Taylor Swift
Photo:

Getty Images

I shamelessly know about all things Taylor Swift. Whether you blame it on 9-year-old me listening to her debut album on repeat, or 24-year-old me that’s still just as obsessed with the singer, I’m an ever-flowing Swift almanac. This also pertains to her style, as I can pinpoint exactly what she wore and where it’s from with ease. And recently, the Midnights artist wore a summer-perfect dress that I need in my wardrobe ASAP.

Swift was spotted at Casa Cipriani for dinner with her latest beau, Matt Healy, last week. She wore a yellow sundress from Dôen that featured a baby floral print. The gown featured puff sleeves, a ruched neckline, and a drawstring closure. Unfortunately, her exact style sold out in under 24 hours (in true Swift fashion), but I found seven lookalikes that are so cute, you’ll want them all — and prices start at just $31. 

Taylor Swift-Inspired Floral Sundresses

Taylor Swift Dress

Twitter: @theerastourinfo

Of course Swift opted for this ensemble, as nothing screams summer more than a floral print. Celebrities have been welcoming this warm-weather style with open arms; Hailey Bieber wore a sexy dress adorned with blossoms for Easter, Kylie Jenner slipped into a sheer floret gown earlier this month, and Reese Witherspoon just wore a pink, flower-covered puff-sleeve dress herself.

You can embrace the summer-approved look yourself with dresses from Amazon starting at $33. This lightweight Loemes dress features ruffle shoulders and comes in 24 colors (including Swift's preferred yellow); shoppers love that it has a "flattering silhouette" and can be dressed up with heels or worn casually with sneakers. Amazon shoppers also rave about this on-sale Zesica dress that has a longer length and short bell sleeves. One customer called it “gorgeous” and said it’s “fantastic” for “busty gals.” “On top of the absolutely dazzling print, the fabric is light and airy without being sheer,” they wrote. . While they look a tad different from the original, they each possess the same alluring factor: they’re vibrant, light-hearted, and seasonally-appropriate. 

ZESICA Casual Floral Print Maxi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $52); amazon.com

Loemes Summer Cute Floral Sundress

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

The best part about floral dresses is that they are so simple to style. Slip on optic white heels (a la Kate Middleton) for the ultimate summer getup, or opt for sneakers for a comfy-girl approach. (You can also add a jean jacket or a linen blazer for those slightly cooler nights.) But what I love most about these Swift-influenced dresses is that they’re comfortable. The breezy silhouettes, such as this Free People pick that comes in three perfect-for-summer shades,  are roomy and will have you feeling like your best flowy-princess self.

Sundrenched Floral Smocked Bodice Maxi Sundress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com

GUBERRY Womens Wrap V Neck Sleeveless Sundress

Amazon

Shop now: $31; amazon.com

Since Swift’s original dress is already sold out, I bet similar options will soon follow suit, so snatch your own floral dress for the warm days ahead while you still can. 

