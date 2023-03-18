Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her 'Eras' Tour in a Look That Referenced Her Kimye Feud

Last night, Taylor Swift officially kicked off her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona. Following the infamous Ticketmaster debacle and her canceled 2020 Lover Fest due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pop star finally gave fans what they wanted with an impressive 44-song set and outfits even more dazzling.

From a bejeweled leotard with no pants to a princess-worthy ballgown, Swift delivered on the fashion front, but one look that had the internet talking was a one-legged jumpsuit that seemingly referenced her 2016 feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The skintight black sequined catsuit was embroidered with rhinestone-studded ruby red snakes that slithered up her single pant leg, to a sheer bustier-style bodice, and around her neck.

Taylor paired the bodysuit with black patent leather booties and her signature red lipstick. Her long blonde hair was worn down and straight with a middle part and eyebrow-grazing fringe.

Getty

As a refresher, Taylor and Kanye's years-long feud was reignited after he released the song "Famous" and referred to the singer as "that bitch" in the lyrics ("I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous"). Following the backlash for the apparent dig, Kanye claimed that he had Taylor's permission to name-drop her in the song, to which she denied.



Then, Kanye's wife at the time, Kim, got involved in the drama when she publicly called out Swift for not telling the truth. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't," Kim told GQ at the time, before tweeting about National Snake Day (implying Swift was a liar).

A year later, Taylor reclaimed the snake emoji, and teased the announcement of her sixth studio album, Reputation, with cryptic snake videos on Instagram.